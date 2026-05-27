India-Canada CEPA May Be Wrapped Up Before November Deadline

The original deadline for concluding negotiations was set when Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March during his India visit. Both leaders agreed to wrap up talks by the end of this year. That timeline has since been tightened. Goyal revealed that Carney had further shortened the window in a meeting the previous day, pushing the target to end of November — ahead of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Miami in December. "Prime Minister Carney yesterday shaved off one more month. He wants us to deliver before the G20 Leaders' Summit," Goyal said.