Iraq Vs Norway, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Group I Clash In Boston Stadium

Iraq Vs Norway Match Photos, FIFA World Cup 2026: Norway are leaning into their centuries-old Viking history as a star-studded men's team arrived for their first World Cup in 28 years. The Scandinavians take on Iraq in their opening Group I match at the Boston Stadium on Tuesday (June 16), looking to carry over the momentum from a flawless qualifying run. Talismanic striker Erling Haaland, playmaker Martin Odegaard, and fellow attacker Alexander Sorloth will lead the line as they look to replicate the 1998 run to the Round of 16. Meanwhile, Iraq return after a 40-year absence, relying on Aymen Hussein and coach Graham Arnold. The stakes are immediately raised following the group's dramatic opening match, where heavyweights France secured a 3-1 victory over Senegal. In that clash, Kylian Mbappe netted a brace to become his nation's all-time top scorer, while Bradley Barcola added a second-half goal to counter an added-time consolation strike from Senegal's teenager Ibrahim Mbaye.

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Iraq Vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Haaland Celeb Goal 1 AP Photo
Norway's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup Group I soccer match between Iraq and Norway in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Martin Meissner
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Iraq Vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 sprinkler AP Photo
A groundskeeper puts his hand in the sprinkler before the start of the World Cup Group I soccer match between Iraq and Norway in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Mark Stockwell
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Iraq Vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 Haaland And Norway Team Warm Up Group I AP Photo
Norway's Erling Haaland, center, warms up prior to the World Cup Group I soccer match between Iraq and Norway in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Charles Krupa
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Iraq Vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 Iraq Fans AP Photo
An Iraq fan cheers before the World Cup Group I soccer match between Iraq and Norway in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Mark Stockwell
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Iraq Vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 Norway Fan Viking Mask AP Photo
A Norway fan dons a viking helmet nd flag waiting for the start of the World Cup Group I soccer match between Iraq and Norway in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Mark Stockwell
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Iraq Vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 Iraqi Fan Custom AP Photo
An Iraq fan dressed in a lion costume poses for photos prior to the World Cup Group I soccer match between Iraq and Norway in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Martin Meissner
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Iraq Vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Referee Atcho And Others AP Photo
Referee Pierre Ghislain Atcho, right, and his assistants warms up prior to the World Cup Group I soccer match between Iraq and Norway in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Martin Meissner
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Iraq Vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Flags AP Photo
Players stand for the National Anthem during the World Cup Group I soccer match between Iraq and Norway in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Mark Stockwell
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Iraq Vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Players Introduced AP Photo
Players take the field during the World Cup Group I soccer match between Iraq and Norway in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Mark Stockwell
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Iraq Vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Colours Reflection AP Photo
The colors of Norway and Iraq reflect in the glass during the World Cup Group I soccer match between Iraq and Norway in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Mark Stockwell
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Iraq Vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Anthems AP Photo
Players stand for the National Anthem during the World Cup Group I soccer match between Iraq and Norway in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Mark Stockwell
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Iraq Vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Norway XI AP Photo
Norway's players pose before the World Cup Group I soccer match between Iraq and Norway in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Charles Krupa
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Iraq Vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Norwegian Fans AP Photo
Norway fans cheer before the World Cup Group I soccer match between Iraq and Norway in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Mark Stockwell
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Iraq Vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Stale Solbakken AP Photo
Norway head coach Stale Solbakken stands by the bench prior to the World Cup Group I soccer match between Iraq and Norway in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Charles Krupa
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Iraq Vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Iraqi XI AP Photo
Iraq players pose for a team photo prior to the World Cup Group I soccer match between Iraq and Norway in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Martin Meissner
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Iraq Vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Jalal Hassan Denies Fredrik Aursnes AP Photo
Iraq goalkeeper Jalal Hassan (12) makes a save against Norway's Fredrik Aursnes (14) during the World Cup Group I soccer match between Iraq and Norway in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Mark Stockwell
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Iraq Vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Sander Berge and Ali Alhamadi AP Photo
Norway's Sander Berge, left, and Iraq's Ali Alhamadi (9) vie for the ball during the World Cup Group I soccer match between Iraq and Norway in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Martin Meissner
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Iraq Vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Haaland and Tahseen AP Photo
Norway's Erling Haaland (9), left, and Iraq's Zaid Tahseen (4) compete for the ball during the World Cup Group I soccer match between Iraq and Norway in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Charles Krupa
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Iraq Vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Ryerson and Doski AP Photo
Norway's Julian Ryerson, right, and Martin Oedegaard reacts as Iraq's Merchas Doski lies on the pitch during the World Cup Group I soccer match between Iraq and Norway in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Martin Meissner
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Iraq Vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Graham Arnold AP Photo
Iraq head coach Graham Arnold gives instructions during the World Cup Group I soccer match between Iraq and Norway in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Charles Krupa
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Iraq Vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Oedegaard and Jasim AP Photo
Norway's Martin Oedegaard, left, heads the ball past Iraq's Ali Jasim during the World Cup Group I soccer match between Iraq and Norway in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Martin Meissner
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Iraq Vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Kristoffer Ajer Controls AP Photo
Norway's Kristoffer Ajer tries control the ball past Iraq's Ali Alhamadi during the World Cup Group I soccer match between Iraq and Norway in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Martin Meissner
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Iraq Vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Hydration Break Norway AP Photo
Norway takes a hydration break during the World Cup Group I soccer match between Iraq and Norway in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Mark Stockwell
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Iraq Vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Haaland Scores AP Photo
Norway's Erling Haaland (9) scores the opening goal against Iraq goalkeeper Jalal Hassan (12) during the World Cup Group I soccer match between Iraq and Norway in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Mark Stockwell
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Iraq Vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Norway Celeb Haaland Goal AP Photo
Norway's players celebrate after Erling Haaland (9) scored the opening goal during the World Cup Group I soccer match between Iraq and Norway in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Charles Krupa
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Iraq Vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Jalal Hassan Blocks AP Photo
Iraq goalkeeper Jalal Hassan (12) blocks a corner kick during the World Cup Group I soccer match between Iraq and Norway in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Mark Stockwell
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Iraq Vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Aymen Hussein Scores AP Photo
Iraq's Aymen Hussein, top, scores his side's first goal during the World Cup Group I soccer match between Iraq and Norway in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Martin Meissner
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Iraq Vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Aymen Hussein Celebs AP Photo
Iraq's Aymen Hussein (18), center, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the World Cup Group I soccer match between Iraq and Norway in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Charles Krupa
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