Iraq Vs Norway, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Group I Clash In Boston Stadium
Iraq Vs Norway Match Photos, FIFA World Cup 2026: Norway are leaning into their centuries-old Viking history as a star-studded men's team arrived for their first World Cup in 28 years. The Scandinavians take on Iraq in their opening Group I match at the Boston Stadium on Tuesday (June 16), looking to carry over the momentum from a flawless qualifying run. Talismanic striker Erling Haaland, playmaker Martin Odegaard, and fellow attacker Alexander Sorloth will lead the line as they look to replicate the 1998 run to the Round of 16. Meanwhile, Iraq return after a 40-year absence, relying on Aymen Hussein and coach Graham Arnold. The stakes are immediately raised following the group's dramatic opening match, where heavyweights France secured a 3-1 victory over Senegal. In that clash, Kylian Mbappe netted a brace to become his nation's all-time top scorer, while Bradley Barcola added a second-half goal to counter an added-time consolation strike from Senegal's teenager Ibrahim Mbaye.
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