India Vs England, 4th T20I: Check Match Prediction And Likely XIs For Today's Clash

India face elimination, while England aim to seal the T20I series with a game to spare
Google's predictor favours England with a 54% win probability against India's 46%
County Ground promises another batting-friendly contest, with pacers likely to enjoy early assistance
India face a must-win situation when they take on England in the fourth T20I at the County Ground in Bristol on Thursday, with the visitors trailing 2-0 in the five-match series after the opening game was washed out.
England head into the contest brimming with confidence following their crushing 125-run victory at Trent Bridge, India's heaviest defeat in T20I history. Phil Salt rediscovered his touch with a fluent 70, while Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue ripped through India's batting line-up to bundle them out for just 76.
India now have little room for error. Captain Shreyas Iyer admitted the team's performance was "atrocious" after the third T20I and stressed the need for a sharp turnaround. The visitors' aggressive batting approach has backfired throughout the series, with the top order repeatedly collapsing under England's pace attack.
Much will depend on experienced names finding form, while India's bowlers must discover better discipline after struggling to contain England's powerful batting unit.
The Three Lions, meanwhile, will be eager to wrap up the series with another dominant performance and carry momentum into the final T20I. They will also bank on Archer's pace and Tongue's bounce, while India require an immediate response in all three departments to stay alive in the series.
With Bristol offering another opportunity for redemption, the pressure firmly rests on India, whereas England have the luxury of attacking cricket as they look to seal an unassailable lead before the tour moves into its final fixture.
India Vs England, 4th T20I: Match Prediction
According to Google's win predictor, England enter the fourth T20I as slight favourites with a 54% chance of victory, while India have been given a 46% probability of winning. England's recent dominance, home advantage and a red-hot pace attack have tilted the prediction in their favour, although India possess enough firepower to script a comeback if their batting unit finally clicks under pressure.
India Vs England, 4th T20I: Likely XIs
England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue
India: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy
India Vs England, 4th T20I: County Ground Pitch Report
The County Ground in Bristol is traditionally regarded as one of England's better batting venues in white-ball cricket, with true bounce and quick outfield rewarding stroke-makers. Fast bowlers usually enjoy movement with the new ball, particularly under overcast skies, before the pitch settles into an excellent batting surface.
Short square boundaries also encourage aggressive batting, making high-scoring encounters common at the venue. Captains winning the toss often prefer to chase, especially if dew or changing weather conditions are expected later in the evening.