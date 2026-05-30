India Women Vs England Women, 2nd T20I 2026 Toss Update: IND-W To Bowl First In Bristol - Check Playing XIs

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Outlook Sports Desk
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IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I Toss: Check the Playing XIs, live streaming and toss update for the 2nd T20I between England women and India women at Bristol

India Women vs England Women 1st T20I match
India's Arundhati Reddy reacts during the first Vitality IT20 cricket match between England and India in Chelmsford, England. Photo: Ben Whitley/PA via AP
Summary of this article

  • IND-W will bowl first against ENG-W in the 2nd T20I

  • India women won the first game to take a 1-0 lead in three-match series

  • Harmanpreet Kaur makes comeback and leads the side

England skipper Charlie Dean won the toss and has decided to bat against India in the second women's T20 of the three-match series, on Saturday.

There's good news for India as regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur makes her comeback in the starting line-up, leading the Women In Blue after being rested for the first match, while spin all-rounder Shreyanka Patil replaced Bharti Fulmali.

England also have made two changes with Linsey Smith returning in place of Tilly Corteen-Coleman and Danni Wyatt-Hodge replacing Issy Wong.

India lead the three-match series after winning the first T20I by 38 runs in Chelmsford.

India Vs England, 2nd T20I: Toss Update

England women have won the toss and opted to bat.

India Vs England, 2nd T20I: Playing XIs

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Nandni Sharma, Shree Charani

England Women (Playing XI): Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Amy Jones(w), Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean(c), Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

India Vs England, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming

How to watch the England vs India 1st women’s T20I match LIVE?

The T20 International match between England and India will be available to stream on SonyLIV. One can catch the live telecast of ENG-W vs IND-W on Sony Sports 1, and on Sony Sports 3 and 4 in regional languages.

Related Content
India players celebrate the wicket of England's Dani Gibson during the first Vitality IT20 cricket match, Thursday May 28, in Chelmsford. - AP Photo
India's Jemimah Rodrigues, right, batting during the first Vitality IT20 match between England and India in Chelmsford, England, Thursday. - AP Photo
England Women Vs India Women Live Streaming, 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch The Series Opener? - X/BCCIWomen
The Indian team poses for a photograph ahead of its SAFF Women's Championship match against Maldives. - Photo: X/AIFF

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