India Women Vs England Women, 2nd T20I 2026 Toss Update: IND-W To Bowl First In Bristol - Check Playing XIs

IND-W will bowl first against ENG-W in the 2nd T20I
India women won the first game to take a 1-0 lead in three-match series
Harmanpreet Kaur makes comeback and leads the side
England skipper Charlie Dean won the toss and has decided to bat against India in the second women's T20 of the three-match series, on Saturday.
There's good news for India as regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur makes her comeback in the starting line-up, leading the Women In Blue after being rested for the first match, while spin all-rounder Shreyanka Patil replaced Bharti Fulmali.
England also have made two changes with Linsey Smith returning in place of Tilly Corteen-Coleman and Danni Wyatt-Hodge replacing Issy Wong.
India lead the three-match series after winning the first T20I by 38 runs in Chelmsford.
India Vs England, 2nd T20I: Toss Update
England women have won the toss and opted to bat.
India Vs England, 2nd T20I: Playing XIs
India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Nandni Sharma, Shree Charani
England Women (Playing XI): Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Amy Jones(w), Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean(c), Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell
India Vs England, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming
How to watch the England vs India 1st women’s T20I match LIVE?
The T20 International match between England and India will be available to stream on SonyLIV. One can catch the live telecast of ENG-W vs IND-W on Sony Sports 1, and on Sony Sports 3 and 4 in regional languages.