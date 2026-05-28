England Women Vs India Women Live Streaming, 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch The Series Opener?

England women will take on India women in first of the four T20I in Chelmsford on Thursday
India are touring England for a four-match T20I and one-off Test match
The first T20I will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app in India from 11:00 PM
England Women and India Women are set to begin a hugely important three-match T20I series at the County Ground in Chelmsford, with both teams using the contest as final preparation for the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup in England next month.
Harmanpreet Kaur’s side will look to bounce back after a difficult away run against South Africa, while England enter the series with confidence following a 2-1 T20I series victory over New Zealand at home. The opening game is expected to provide a strong indication of both teams’ World Cup combinations and balance in English conditions.
India’s batting unit will once again revolve around Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, and captain Harmanpreet Kaur. The return of Shafali has added explosiveness at the top, while Richa Ghosh’s finishing ability remains a major strength in the middle order.
India are also expected to test newer bowling options, with uncapped pacer Nandini Sharma pushing for a debut after an outstanding WPL season. Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma will carry major responsibility with the ball, especially in swing-friendly conditions at Chelmsford.
England, meanwhile, will depend heavily on their balanced lineup despite the absence of a few senior names. Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, and Amy Jones form a dangerous batting core, while Sophie Ecclestone and Lauren Bell are expected to exploit home conditions effectively.
England also hold a strong historical advantage in the rivalry, winning 24 of the 35 women’s T20Is played between the two teams so far. Their familiarity with local conditions could prove decisive during key phases of the contest.
The pitch at County Ground is expected to assist seamers early because of the grass covering and overhead conditions, though batting should become easier later in the match. Teams may prefer chasing under lights, especially with swing expected during the powerplay overs.
With the Women’s T20 World Cup beginning on June 12, both sides will treat this series as far more than a bilateral assignment. Beyond the result, team combinations, bowling depth, and finishing options will remain under close scrutiny ahead of the global tournament.
England Women Vs India Women, 1st T20I: Streaming Details
The 1st T20I between England Women and India Women will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network in India. Fans can also watch the match via live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, with the game scheduled to start at 11:00 PM IST.
England Women Vs India Women, 1st T20I: Squads
England Women: Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Maia Bouchier, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Amy Jones(w), Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean(c), Sophie Ecclestone, Issy Wong, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Tilly Corteen-Coleman
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav, Yastika Bhatia, Bharti Fulmali, Nandni Sharma