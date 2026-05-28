Vinesh Phogat Vs WFI: Federation Moves SC Against Delhi HC Order Allowing Wrestler In Asian Games Trials

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Outlook Sports Desk
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WFI has moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order allowing Vinesh Phogat to compete in the Asian Games 2026 selection trials. Phogat is returning after a maternity break

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WFI challenged the Delhi High Court order allowing Vinesh Phogat to compete in Asian Games trials. Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • WFI challenged the Delhi High Court order allowing Vinesh Phogat to compete in Asian Games trials

  • The High Court questioned WFI’s selection policy and ordered monitored, video-recorded trials

  • Phogat returns after a maternity break and involvement in the 2023 wrestlers’ protest

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has challenged the Delhi High Court’s decision allowing wrestler Vinesh Phogat to take part in the selection trials for the Asian Games 2026 by moving the Supreme Court.

According to a PTI report, the matter is scheduled to be heard on Friday by a bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe.

Vinesh Phogat vs WFI: HC Order - Explained

The dispute began after the Delhi High Court, on May 22, permitted Phogat to compete in the trials scheduled for May 30 and 31. The court observed that the WFI’s revised selection policy failed to provide room for considering an athlete of Phogat’s stature, especially after returning from a maternity break.

The High Court also directed the WFI to video-record the entire trial process. In addition, it ordered the presence of independent observers from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) during the trials.

During the hearing, the court raised concerns over the federation’s new selection policy, noting that it significantly differed from previous systems where accomplished athletes could still be considered for major competitions even if they had missed domestic events.

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Vinesh Phogat received relief from the Delhi High Court after being cleared to compete in the Asian Games 2026 trials. - File
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Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) issues a show-cause notice to wrestler Vinesh Phogat for alleged indiscipline and anti-doping rule violations, and barred her from domestic events till June 26th over non-compliance with UWW Anti-Doping Rules, in New Delhi. Vinesh Phogat gets emotional as she arrives after Paris Olympics heartbreak, at IGI airport, in New Delhi, in this file photo dated August 17, 2024. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Phogat’s return to wrestling follows a difficult phase in both her sporting and personal journey over the last few years.

She was among the prominent faces of the 2023 protest by women wrestlers against former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment. Phogat had also claimed on social media that she was among six female wrestlers who faced harassment.

The Wrestling Federation of India will hold the women’s wrestling selection trials for the Asian Games 2026 on May 30 at the IG Stadium in New Delhi, while the freestyle and Greco-Roman trials are scheduled for May 31 at the Regional Centre in Lucknow.

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