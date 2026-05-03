Vinesh Phogat Reveals Identity As One Of Six Wrestlers In Brij Bhushan Sexual Harassment Case Via Instagram Video

Summary of this article
Vinesh Phogat revealed she is one of six wrestlers who alleged sexual harassment by former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and said she has now publicly identified herself in the ongoing case
She said she was compelled to speak due to “certain circumstances,” while the legal case and testimonies against Brij Bhushan are still ongoing in court
Vinesh also questioned fairness in WFI’s upcoming trials in Gonda and alleged continued influence of Brij Bhushan’s network in the federation setup
In a significant development in the ongoing controversy surrounding Indian wrestling, Olympian Vinesh Phogat has claimed that she is one of the six female wrestlers who were sexually harassed by former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
Phogat made the revelation in a video message, marking the first time she has publicly identified herself as a complainant in the criminal case that is currently under judicial consideration. She said she was forced to speak out due to what she described as “certain circumstances”, including an alleged attempt to disrupt her preparation for the 2026 Asian Games.
The case against Brij Bhushan is still being heard in court, with witness testimonies ongoing. Vinesh said she had earlier chosen not to disclose her identity, respecting legal and ethical guidelines.
"The Supreme Court guidelines say that the identity of any victim should not be revealed, because it concerns their dignity and honour," Vinesh said. "But today, due to certain circumstances, I want to tell you all something. I did not want to speak while the case is still pending, But I want to say that I myself am one of those six victims who filed a complaint, and our testimonies are still ongoing."
Vinesh was a prominent figure in the 2023 protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, where top wrestlers accused Brij Bhushan of harassment and demanded accountability from the Wrestling Federation of India.
"For a woman, competing in such a situation is very difficult, and every athlete who has gone through such a situation can relate to this," she added.
Wrestling Senior Open Ranking Tournament 2026 In Gonda
Her decision to speak publicly comes amid controversy over the WFI’s decision to conduct ranking tournaments and selection trials in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, which is considered a stronghold linked to Brij Bhushan.
Vinesh alleged that the venue raises serious concerns about fairness, claiming it is being held at an institution associated with the former WFI chief.
"He has his own private college, and this competition is being organised there. That every hardworking athlete will get their due there-this is something very unlikely and almost impossible," she stated.
She also questioned the neutrality of the competition setup, alleging continued influence of Brij Bhushan through the current federation leadership.
"Who will referee whose match, how many points a referee will give... all of this will be controlled by Brij Bhushan and his people. And the government and our sports ministry are watching this as silent spectators."
Vinesh, who returned to training after an 18-month break following her Paris 2024 Olympic campaign, said the circumstances have left her uncertain about competing at full strength.
"You can imagine – going to his place, to his own college, where every person would be connected to him... going there and competing in such a situation is extremely difficult. Even after that, whether I will be able to go there and give my 100 per cent-I do not think so."
Her statement is likely to intensify scrutiny on the Wrestling Federation of India and place renewed pressure on sports authorities as the legal proceedings continue.