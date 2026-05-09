Vinesh Phogat's Wrestling Return Stalled? Here's What We Know As WFI Issues '15-Page' Notice

Summary of this article
WFI has barred Vinesh Phogat from Gonda ranking event and issued a show-cause notice, ruling her out till June 26, 2026
Her comeback is under WADA–UWW rules and ITA scrutiny, including charges over Paris 2024 disqualification, whereabouts lapses, and competing in two weight classes in March 2024 trials
Asian Games 2026 selection excludes ranking events, with eligibility restricted to specific national and federation competitions on similar criteria
The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has barred Vinesh Phogat from competing in the National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda, scheduled from May 10 to 12, and issued a show-cause notice to her, effectively halting what was expected to be her competitive return.
According to a PTI report, the WFI has issued a 15-page show-cause notice accusing Vinesh of indiscipline and alleged anti-doping rule violations.
"The Federation must satisfy itself that you have not committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation that would render you ineligible to represent the Federation in any forthcoming competition," the notice stated.
The notice further details multiple allegations, including her disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024 after failing to make weight, reported whereabouts failures under anti-doping compliance rules, and her participation in two different weight categories during the March 2024 selection trials conducted by the then IOA-appointed ad-hoc committee.
The WFI has sought her explanation on four broad charges and stated that her actions have brought embarrassment to Indian wrestling while violating its constitution, UWW regulations, and anti-doping norms.
The WFI alleged that in a December 14, 2024 email to UWW Anti-Doping, Vinesh declared herself on a “sabbatical until August 2025” and said she would resume whereabouts compliance only after that period.
However, the federation stated that her later communication dated December 12, 2025, sent to SAI, WFI and TOPS-SAI expressing her intention to return to training and target the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, failed to meet the mandatory six-month notice requirement under Article 5.7 of the UWW Anti-Doping Rules.
The federation has sought Vinesh’s explanation on why disciplinary action should not be initiated under provisions of the WFI Constitution relating to indiscipline, unsportsmanlike conduct, and actions prejudicial to the interests of the federation and the sport. She has been given 14 days to respond to the notice.
In the midst of the controversy, Vinesh had also posted a video on Instagram a few days ago, stating that she is one of the victims among the wrestlers who had accused Brij Bhushan Singh of sexual harassment, reigniting attention around the long-standing dispute that has shaken Indian wrestling.
Vinesh Phogat Vs WFI
The latest decision adds another flashpoint in the ongoing standoff between Vinesh and the WFI. The wrestler has earlier alleged that the federation was deliberately blocking her comeback, pointing to delays and complications in her registration for national ranking events, which eventually went through only at the last moment.
The WFI has denied the allegations, but tensions between both sides continue to escalate.
Her eligibility for the National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda has come under scrutiny due to World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules and United World Wrestling (UWW) regulations, including the mandatory six-month notice period for athletes returning from retirement.
Adding to the issue, Vinesh was flagged by the International Testing Agency (ITA) for a missed out-of-competition test on December 18, 2025, her first whereabouts failure in 12 months.
In a May 4, 2026 update, the ITA confirmed the miss after reviewing her response, stating a doping control officer could not locate her during the 60-minute window.
Asian Games Route Shut For Vinesh Phogat
Vinesh cannot compete in the Gonda tournament after being barred by the WFI, and even otherwise the event holds no relevance for the 2026 Asian Games selection process.
The federation had earlier announced the eligibility criteria for appearing in the selection trials, clearly stating that performances in National Open Ranking Tournaments would not be considered.
Only medal winners from the 2025 Senior National Championships, the 2026 Federation Cup, and the 2026 Under-20 National Championships will be eligible to enter the selection trials scheduled for May 30 (women) and May 31 (men).
This effectively shuts the door on ranking events like Gonda as a pathway to the Asian Games, further narrowing Vinesh’s route back into top international competition.