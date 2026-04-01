Vinesh Phogat Comeback: WFI Assures Safety, Rules Out Venue Change After Wrestler Raises 'Bias' Concerns

Summary of this article
Vinesh Phogat raised concerns around safety and fairness of hosting ranking tournament in Gonda
WFI president offered "personal guarantee" for decorated wrestler's safety, in response
Vinesh has entered the competition in the 57kg weight class
Hours after Vinesh Phogat raised concerns regarding fairness in a video message, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Sanjay Singh stated that the venue for the National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda will not be changed and offered a "personal guarantee" for the decorated wrestler's safety.
In the lead-up to her comeback after almost 18 months, Phogat had alleged that the competition, set to be held at a venue linked to ousted WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, could see results swayed by individuals close to him. She even warned that the government would be responsible for any untoward incident and spoke about possible biased officiating.
"If Vinesh is worried about her safety, let me assure her that I am taking personal guarantee of that. Also, we have UWW-approved referees who officiate and all trial bouts are recorded, so there is no chance of any bias," a PTI report quoted Sanjay Singh as saying.
"And let me add that this is an Open tournament which is not mandatory. The choice is hers to compete. We are not going to change the venue," Singh said.
The National Open Ranking tournament is slated to be organized from May 10 to 12. The tournament will open with the men's freestyle trials and will be followed by Greco Roman (May 11) and women's events (May 12).
Vinesh has entered the competition in the 57kg weight class. "If any untoward incident happens to me, my team or supporters during the competition, the Indian government will be responsible," Vinesh said and urged the media and the sporting community to be present at the venue to ensure transparency.
"The tournament is being organised at a place where his (Brij Bhushan) influence is strong. Who will officiate which bout, how many points will be awarded, who will sit as mat chairman, everything can be controlled by him and his people," she added.
About 1400 wrestlers have registered for the tournament, the report added.
"Do you think it is fair to change the venue and disturb the whole schedule when about 1400 wrestlers have entered the tournament and made their travel and stay arrangements. Why should WFI do it and put participating wrestlers to inconvenience," a WFI official was quoted as saying in the report.
The 31-year-old Vinesh, who quit the sport after her Paris Games disqualification and resumed training in recent months, said she wants to return to the mat "honestly" and win medals for the country again, but expressed doubts over a level-playing field.
"I don't want any privilege or special treatment. I only want that results should reflect the hard work of athletes on the mat," she said. Vinesh is now a politician, having won the Haryana state assembly elections from Julana constituency on a Congress ticket in October 2024.
'Immense Mental Pressure'
Vinesh also voiced concerns regarding the mental pressure of competing in an environment she described as hostile, especially given her role as one of the complainants in the ongoing sexual harassment case against Singh.
Citing the Supreme Court's guidelines on protecting the identity and dignity of victims, Phogat said she felt compelled to speak publicly due to the circumstances.
"I am one of the six women wrestlers who filed complaints. The case is still in court and witnesses are being examined. Competing at a place linked to him, where most people present may be associated with him, puts immense mental pressure on me," she said.
"I doubt if I will be able to give my 100 per cent in that environment."
'Sports Ministry Just Watching'
She further claimed inaction from authorities, saying the government and sports ministry were "watching as spectators" and had effectively given a "free hand" to Singh.
Vinesh has been away from competition since the 2024 Paris Games where she was disqualified from the final for being 100 grams overweight.
Before that, a lengthy standoff between leading wrestlers and the WFI over allegations of sexual harassment against Singh had taken place. The protests, which started in 2023, saw several top grapplers, including Olympic medallists, seeking action against the then federation chief.
Multiple women wrestlers had filed complaints, leading to legal proceedings that are currently underway. Singh has denied all allegations. The controversy had also led to administrative upheaval in the WFI, including suspension of activities and intervention by the sports ministry at various stages.
(With PTI inputs)
When will Vinesh Phogat make her comeback to wrestling?
Vinesh Phogat will make her comeback to wrestling with the National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda from May 10 to 12.
In which category will Vinesh Phogat compete in her comeback tournament?
Vinesh Phogat will compete in the 57kg category at the National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda.
What are the concerns raised by Vinesh Phogat ahead of her comeback tournament?
Vinesh Phogat has raised concerns of safety and fairness ahead of the National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda, since the tournament is being held at a venue linked to ousted WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.