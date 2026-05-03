Renewed US-Iran Conflict 'Likely', Tehran Warns After Trump Rejects Proposal

Tehran signals tensions may escalate despite ceasefire; US dissatisfied with latest offer

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
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Israeli strike on a Iranian building
Representational Image Photo: | Getty Images | Representative
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Iran’s armed forces said renewed conflict with the US is “likely” after Donald Trump rejected Tehran’s proposal sent via Pakistan.

  • Military official Mohammad Jafar Asadi accused US actions of being “media-driven” and aimed at managing oil prices and fallout.

  • Despite an April 8 ceasefire, tensions persist, with Washington unconvinced by Iran’s offer and no breakthrough in ongoing talks.

Iran’s armed forcesl warned that renewed fighting with the US was “likely” after US President Donald Trump rejected Tehran's proposal.

The state media said that the draft proposal was sent to the US on Thursday night through mediator Pakistan, but they did not go into detail about its challenges. A senior member of the Iranian military's central command, Mohammad Jafar Asadi, stated that a "renewed conflict between Iran and the United States is likely." AFP quoted the news agency Fars.

“The actions and statements of US officials are primarily media-driven, aimed first at preventing a drop in oil prices and second at extricating themselves from the mess they have created,” Asadi also said.

Prior to this, Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with Iran's plan. The US President had stated, "I'm not satisfied with what they're offering right now." Since a temporary ceasefire was declared on April 8, the conflict—which started on February 28 when the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran—has been on hold.

Trump is asserting that the ceasefire has "terminated" the war, despite ongoing discussions. The War Powers Resolution, which mandates that Congress declare war or approve the use of force within 60 days, was likewise deemed "unconstitutional" by the president.

After the Senate rejected a Democratic attempt to pause the war for the sixth time on Thursday, lawmakers left town for a week, meaning that the resolution's May 1 deadline will now pass without action.

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