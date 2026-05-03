Renewed US-Iran Conflict 'Likely', Tehran Warns After Trump Rejects Proposal

Iran’s armed forcesl warned that renewed fighting with the US was “likely” after US President Donald Trump rejected Tehran's proposal.



The state media said that the draft proposal was sent to the US on Thursday night through mediator Pakistan, but they did not go into detail about its challenges. A senior member of the Iranian military's central command, Mohammad Jafar Asadi, stated that a "renewed conflict between Iran and the United States is likely." AFP quoted the news agency Fars.