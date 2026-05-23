Puducherry Government Issues Advisory On Efficient Energy Usage

The Puducherry government has issued a detailed advisory to promote energy conservation and reduce electricity consumption across the Union Territory.
Citizens have been asked to switch off unnecessary lights and appliances, use energy-efficient equipment, and avoid heavy power usage during peak hours.
The government has called for active public participation to prevent power shortages and ensure uninterrupted supply during the hot summer months.
The Puducherry government on Friday issued a detailed advisory on efficient energy usage, urging residents, commercial establishments, and government offices to adopt power-saving practices to manage the growing electricity demand in the Union Territory.
The advisory comes as temperatures continue to soar, leading to increased use of air conditioners, fans, and other cooling appliances. The Electricity Department highlighted the need for collective responsibility to prevent power shortages and ensure stable electricity supply during the peak summer months.
Key recommendations include switching off unnecessary lights, fans, and air conditioners when not in use, replacing conventional bulbs with energy-efficient LED lights, and avoiding the use of high-power equipment during peak hours between 6 PM and 10 PM. The government has also encouraged the use of natural ventilation and daylight as much as possible.
Chief Minister N. Rangasamy appealed to the people of Puducherry to strictly follow the guidelines. “Every unit of electricity saved is electricity generated. Let us all work together for a power-efficient Puducherry,” he stated.
Officials have warned that if the situation worsens, stricter measures may be enforced. All government departments have been directed to lead by example by reducing energy consumption in official buildings and conducting awareness drives among the public.
This proactive advisory aims to bridge the demand-supply gap and promote sustainable energy habits among citizens in the long run.