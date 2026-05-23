Asim Munir Holds Talks With Iran FM Araghchi Amid US-Iran Tensions

Asim Munir met Iran FM Abbas Araghchi in Tehran during Pakistan-led mediation efforts.
Pakistan is seeking to facilitate dialogue between Tehran and Washington amid regional tensions.
The conflict has disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and affected global energy supplies.
Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran on Friday as Pakistan continued efforts to mediate between Iran and the United States amid the ongoing West Asia conflict and continuing disruptions to global energy supplies.
The visit comes against the backdrop of stalled negotiations between Tehran and Washington over Iran’s nuclear programme and tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy route. According to PTI, Pakistan has increasingly positioned itself as a mediator in the crisis, maintaining engagement with both sides as conflict-related disruptions continue across the region.
According to PTI, the Pakistan Army said Munir’s visit was “part of ongoing mediation efforts” aimed at advancing efforts for a peace deal between the US and Iran.
Munir arrived in Tehran on Friday and was received by Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni. Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, considered close to the army chief, was already in Tehran and holding discussions with senior Iranian officials before Munir’s arrival, PTI reported.
In a statement posted on social media on Saturday, the Iranian government said Munir met Araghchi to “discuss diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing further escalation and promoting peace, stability, and security in West Asia”.
Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported that talks between the two leaders continued late into the night.
Several analysts say Pakistan enjoys the confidence of both Tehran and Washington. Islamabad last month hosted senior leaders from the two sides for peace talks — the first such engagement since 1979 — though the discussions ended without an agreement, according to PTI.
The main sticking points are believed to be Iran’s nuclear programme and control of the Strait of Hormuz, through which around one-fifth of the world’s energy supplies normally pass.
(With inputs from PTI)