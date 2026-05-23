90 Killed In China Coal Mine Blast, Rescue Operations Under Way

At least 90 people have been killed at a coal mine explosion in the central Chinese province of Shanxi.
President Xi Jinping called for rescuers to “make every effort” and said the aftermath of the accident must be “properly handled”.
The explosion took place around 7:30 pm local time on Friday at the coal mine.
At least 90 people have been killed at a coal mine explosion in the central Chinese province of Shanxi. South China Morning Post reports, that 247 workers were underground at the time and it is unclear if other workers remain trapped.
State news agency Xinhua reported that the gas explosion happened in Qinyuan county, about 520km (320 miles) southwest of Beijing, shortly after the mine reported a carbon monoxide alert.
Executives from the company that ran the mine have been detained, Xinhua added. This, is China’s deadliest coal mine disaster in over a decade. Although safety has increased in recent years, there has still been a steady stream of fatalities.
President Xi Jinping called for rescuers to “make every effort” and said the aftermath of the accident must be “properly handled”.
He said those responsible for the accident should be held to account, adding: “All regions and departments must learn from the lessons of the accident, remain vigilant regarding workplace safety, thoroughly investigate, rectify all types of risks and hidden dangers, and resolutely prevent and curb the occurrence of major and serious accidents.” according to South China Morning Post.
This warning comes after last weekend, where heavy rainfall in Shimen county in Hunan caused at least seven deaths and affected more than 100,000 people. Another 14 are still missing, according to the local authorities.
Premier Li Qiang echoed Xi’s message, saying “all efforts should be made” to find the missing miners. He added that the cause of the accident should be investigated “as soon as possible” and accountability is of the utmost importance.
The death toll from the blast rose sharply from 8 to 82 over-night, and was not explained clearly. State broadcaster CCTV said, "Reporters at the scene of the gas explosion at the Liushenyu Coal Mine…have learnt that the accident has claimed the lives of over 82 people, adding rescue operations are ongoing.
The explosion took place around 7:30 pm local time on Friday at the coal mine in Shanxi province. Shanxi is China’s largest coal-producing province. Last month another accident in Luliang killed four miners.
Other fatal accidents in recent years include the deaths of seven people after a coal bunker collapsed in Zhongyang in Shanxi in March 2024.