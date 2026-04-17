Sri Lanka's Energy Minister Resigns On Coal Import Issue

Sri Lanka is 100 per cent coal import dependent. Official data shows it imports on an average about 2.5 million tonnes a year of coal from Indonesia, South Africa, Australia apart from a small quantity from India. | Photo: PTI file photo

Sri Lanka is 100 per cent coal import dependent. Official data shows it imports on an average about 2.5 million tonnes a year of coal from Indonesia, South Africa, Australia apart from a small quantity from India. | Photo: PTI file photo