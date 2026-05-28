Bakrid Security Tightened Across India Amid Heightened Vigilance, Localised Tensions

Security has been intensified across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and West Bengal ahead of Bakrid celebrations.
Authorities have deployed drones, CCTV surveillance, PAC units and additional police personnel in sensitive areas.
Localised tensions over namaz venues and sacrificial practices prompted heightened vigilance in cities including Lucknow, Mumbai and Varanasi.
Security has been intensified across India ahead of Eid-ul-Adha or Bakrid, with police and administrative authorities deploying additional personnel, surveillance systems and rapid response units in several sensitive areas to maintain law and order during the festival.
Authorities have stepped up monitoring following scattered disputes linked to religious practices, animal sacrifice and public gatherings in multiple states.
High Alert in Delhi Ahead of Eid Prayers
In New Delhi, police deployed additional personnel, anti-riot vehicles and Quick Reaction Teams in sensitive pockets across the capital, according to PTI.
Officials said elaborate security arrangements were made around major mosques, Eidgahs and communally sensitive areas, particularly in North-East and North Delhi.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Rahul Alwal said nearly 1,100 police personnel along with 23 additional companies had been deployed in the North-East district, PTI reported.
Security Tightened Around Malihabad Fort in Lucknow
In Lucknow, authorities increased security around Malihabad Fort following tensions linked to religious claims over the site.
Police deployed additional personnel and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) units as a precautionary measure, PTI reported.
Some local residents from the Pasi community have claimed the site is associated with Maharaja Kansa Pasi and should be treated as a temple complex rather than a mausoleum or mosque. Residents alleged tensions escalated after outsiders allegedly began offering namaz there.
A local resident told PTI that members of the Pasi community objected to outsiders coming to the site for prayers
Drone Surveillance, Traffic Diversions Across Uttar Pradesh
Across Uttar Pradesh, authorities rolled out extensive security arrangements including drone surveillance, CCTV monitoring, route marches and traffic diversions.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier stated that namaz would not be allowed on roads and that prayers could be conducted in shifts if necessary.
In Lucknow alone, over 1,300 police and traffic personnel, PAC companies, wireless units and intelligence teams were deployed at sensitive locations.
Major prayer sites including Eidgah Aishbagh, Teele Wali Masjid and Asifi Masjid were placed under heightened monitoring. Authorities also conducted mock drills and joint briefings for crowd management.
Additional women police personnel, Anti-Romeo squads and Pink Patrol teams have been stationed in crowded areas to ensure women’s safety, PTI reported.
In Sambhal, the district administration divided the area into five security zones and 16 sectors while deploying drone surveillance and social media monitoring teams.
Authorities in Varanasi urged residents to offer namaz only at designated places and avoid praying on roads.
Officials said drone cameras would monitor the city during prayers and sacrifices should only take place inside homes or enclosed spaces.
Animal Slaughter Permission Revoked in Mumbai Housing Society
In Mumbai, police cancelled permission for the slaughter of sacrificial animals at Satellite Gardens Phase 2 in Goregaon following tensions between residents.
Senior Police Inspector Mahendra Shinde told ANI that the decision was taken after disputes emerged within the housing society over the practice.
Authorities said the goats would be removed from the premises.