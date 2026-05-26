SC Declines Urgent Hearing On Cow Slaughter Ban Plea Ahead Of Bakrid

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Published at:

PIL seeks strict enforcement of anti-cow slaughter laws; SC says no urgency

Supreme Court, cow slaughter ban, Bakrid, PIL
Supreme Court of India Photo: PTI; Representative image

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a request for an urgent hearing on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking stricter enforcement of laws banning cow slaughter ahead of Bakrid. A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi stated that the matter did not warrant immediate listing.

Advocate Barun Kumar Sinha, representing the petitioner, urged the court to prioritise the matter, noting that Bakrid falls in two days. “Day after tomorrow is Bakrid. This is a plea to seek implementation of anti-cow slaughter law. If this can be listed tomorrow,” Sinha told the bench, as reported PTI.

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The petition, filed by Satish Kumar Aggarwal—former vice-president of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha—requests the court to direct authorities to strictly enforce existing anti-cow slaughter laws. It also seeks a directive to state governments to frame and notify guidelines for regulating slaughterhouses across all states in compliance with the law.

The bench responded to the urgency plea with a brief remark: “You remembered this a day before. No urgency. Thanks,” as per PTI.

The timing of this notice is significant, as it comes just a fortnight before Bakra-Eid (Id-ul-Zoha) on May 27th. - R.N.Mitra
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The timing of this notice is significant, as it comes just a fortnight before Bakra-Eid (Id-ul-Zoha) on May 27th. - R.N.Mitra
The bench dismissed the plea, which also sought a direction to the Centre to formulate policies to provide economic incentives to families with a single child. - File Photo

The case highlights concerns over the potential violation of anti-cow slaughter laws during Bakrid, a festival where animal sacrifice, including cows in some traditions, is observed. The petition argues that robust enforcement is necessary to prevent any contravention of the law during the festive period.

(With inputs from PTI)

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