SC Declines Urgent Hearing On Cow Slaughter Ban Plea Ahead Of Bakrid

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a request for an urgent hearing on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking stricter enforcement of laws banning cow slaughter ahead of Bakrid. A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi stated that the matter did not warrant immediate listing.
Advocate Barun Kumar Sinha, representing the petitioner, urged the court to prioritise the matter, noting that Bakrid falls in two days. “Day after tomorrow is Bakrid. This is a plea to seek implementation of anti-cow slaughter law. If this can be listed tomorrow,” Sinha told the bench, as reported PTI.
The petition, filed by Satish Kumar Aggarwal—former vice-president of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha—requests the court to direct authorities to strictly enforce existing anti-cow slaughter laws. It also seeks a directive to state governments to frame and notify guidelines for regulating slaughterhouses across all states in compliance with the law.
The bench responded to the urgency plea with a brief remark: “You remembered this a day before. No urgency. Thanks,” as per PTI.
The case highlights concerns over the potential violation of anti-cow slaughter laws during Bakrid, a festival where animal sacrifice, including cows in some traditions, is observed. The petition argues that robust enforcement is necessary to prevent any contravention of the law during the festive period.
(With inputs from PTI)