Mirra Andreeva Vs Fiona Ferro, Roland Garros: Russian Sensation Conquers French Wild Card In Paris

Mirra Andreeva of Russia returns to Fiona Ferro of France during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

1/9 Fiona Ferro of France returns to Mirra Andreeva of Russia during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





2/9 Mirra Andreeva of Russia returns to Fiona Ferro of France during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





3/9 Mirra Andreeva of Russia returns to Fiona Ferro of France during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





4/9 Fiona Ferro of France returns to Mirra Andreeva of Russia during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





5/9 Mirra Andreeva of Russia returns to Fiona Ferro of France during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





6/9 Fiona Ferro of France returns to Mirra Andreeva of Russia during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





7/9 Mirra Andreeva of Russia returns to Fiona Ferro of France during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





8/9 Fiona Ferro of France returns to Mirra Andreeva of Russia during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





9/9 A stadium worker sprays the court with water during the first round women's singles tennis match between Mirra Andreeva of Russia and Fiona Ferro of France at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





