Mirra Andreeva Vs Fiona Ferro, Roland Garros: Russian Sensation Conquers French Wild Card In Paris

Russian teen sensation and eighth seed Mirra Andreeva thrashed local wildcard Fiona Ferro to enter the French Open 2026 women's singles second round. The 2024 semi-finalist produced 19 winners en route to her 6-3, 6-3 win, 16th on clay this year. Interestingly, Andreeva lost her first-round match at Roland Garros last year to a French wildcard, Lois Boisson, who entered the 2025 clay-court Grand Slam as the 361st-ranked player in the world. Ferro, 29, is currently ranked 366th. Andreeva will face Spanish qualifier Marina Bassols Ribera, who beat Emiliana Arango of Colombia 6-3, 6-4.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
Mirra Andreeva Vs Fiona Ferro french open 2026 highlights
Mirra Andreeva of Russia returns to Fiona Ferro of France during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
1/9
Mirra Andreeva Vs Fiona Ferro french open 2026
Fiona Ferro of France returns to Mirra Andreeva of Russia during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
Mirra Andreeva Vs Fiona Ferro french open 2026
Mirra Andreeva of Russia returns to Fiona Ferro of France during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
Mirra Andreeva Vs Fiona Ferro french open
Mirra Andreeva of Russia returns to Fiona Ferro of France during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
Mirra Andreeva Vs Fiona Ferro
Fiona Ferro of France returns to Mirra Andreeva of Russia during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
Mirra Andreeva Vs Fiona Ferro tennis highlights
Mirra Andreeva of Russia returns to Fiona Ferro of France during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
Fiona Ferro french open 2026
Fiona Ferro of France returns to Mirra Andreeva of Russia during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
Mirra Andreeva Vs Fiona Ferro tennis photo gallery
Mirra Andreeva of Russia returns to Fiona Ferro of France during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Fiona Ferro french open tennis 2026
Fiona Ferro of France returns to Mirra Andreeva of Russia during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
French open 2026 tennis tournament
A stadium worker sprays the court with water during the first round women's singles tennis match between Mirra Andreeva of Russia and Fiona Ferro of France at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories