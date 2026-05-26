Mirra Andreeva Vs Fiona Ferro, Roland Garros: Russian Sensation Conquers French Wild Card In Paris
Russian teen sensation and eighth seed Mirra Andreeva thrashed local wildcard Fiona Ferro to enter the French Open 2026 women's singles second round. The 2024 semi-finalist produced 19 winners en route to her 6-3, 6-3 win, 16th on clay this year. Interestingly, Andreeva lost her first-round match at Roland Garros last year to a French wildcard, Lois Boisson, who entered the 2025 clay-court Grand Slam as the 361st-ranked player in the world. Ferro, 29, is currently ranked 366th. Andreeva will face Spanish qualifier Marina Bassols Ribera, who beat Emiliana Arango of Colombia 6-3, 6-4.
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