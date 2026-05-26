French Open 2026: Who Are The Seeded Players Knocked Out On Day 2

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

Zheng Qinwen, Gael Monfils and Stan Wawrinka headlined dramatic Day 2 action at the 2026 French Open with shocking exits at Roland Garros

French Open 2026: Who Are The Seeded Players Knocked Out On Day 2
Gael Monfils of France reacts as he plays against Hugo Gaston of France during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, Monday, May 25, 2026 (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Summary of this article

  • Zheng Qinwen suffered a shock first-round defeat to qualifier Maja Chwalinska on Day 2 of the French Open 2026

  • Gael Monfils played his final Roland Garros match before losing to Hugo Gaston in five sets

  • Stan Wawrinka was eliminated by Jesper de Jong in the opening round in Paris

Day 2 of the 2026 French Open delivered major drama at Roland Garros as several seeded players and high-profile stars either crashed out or survived intense battles in Paris.

The day was headlined by emotional farewells for Gael Monfils and Stan Wawrinka, while Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen suffered a shock first-round exit in the women’s singles draw. Several top contenders, however, managed to safely progress despite the challenging conditions and soaring temperatures at Roland Garros.

Zheng Qinwen Suffers Shock Exit In Women’s Draw

One of the biggest upsets of Day 2 came in the women’s singles event where Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen was knocked out by Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska. Zheng struggled to find rhythm throughout the contest as Chwalinska controlled rallies from the baseline and forced repeated unforced errors from the Chinese star.

The qualifier eventually sealed a memorable 7-5, 6-3 victory to book her place in the second round and open up a significant section of the women’s draw.

Elsewhere, seventh seed Elina Svitolina narrowly avoided elimination after surviving a major scare against Hungary’s Anna Bondar. Svitolina recovered from a set down and eventually won 3-6, 6-1, 7-6(10-3) in one of the longest and most dramatic matches of the day.

Related Content
Hugo Gaston of France returns to Gael Monfils of France during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. - | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
Gael Monfils of France reacts as he plays against Hugo Gaston of France during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, Monday, May 25, 2026. - AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard
Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland reacts after the first round men's singles tennis match against Jesper De Jong of the Netherlands at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. - AP/Thibault Camus
Stan Wawrinka, from Switzerland, returns a ball to Alex Michelsen, of the United States, during a round of 16 match at the Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva. - Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP

Emotional Farewells For Gael Monfils And Stan Wawrinka

French veteran Gael Monfils played his final French Open match on Day 2 and received an emotional send-off from the Paris crowd. The 39-year-old fought back from two sets down against compatriot Hugo Gaston before eventually losing 6-2, 6-3, 3-6, 2-6, 6-0 in a thrilling five-set encounter on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Fans gave Monfils a standing ovation after the match as the French showman bid farewell to Roland Garros after more than two decades of unforgettable moments.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka also bowed out of Roland Garros after losing to Dutchman Jesper de Jong. The Swiss veteran fell 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 and later received a touching tribute from fans and fellow players during an emotional farewell ceremony.

Despite the exits, several top stars progressed comfortably into the second round. Four-time champion Iga Swiatek cruised through her opener with a dominant straight-sets victory, while Elena Rybakina, Andrey Rublev, Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe, and Alex de Minaur also advanced safely on a dramatic Day 2 in Paris.

French Open 2026 Day 3 Schedule

Court Philippe-Chatrier

  • Aryna Sabalenka (1) vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

  • Alexandre Mller vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

  • Coco Gauff (4) vs Taylor Townsend

  • Not before 23:45 - Jannik Sinner (1) vs Clement Tabur

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

  • Adam Walton vs Daniil Medvedev (6)

  • Laura Siegemund vs Naomi Osaka (16)

  • Anna Kalinskaya (22) vs Lois Boisson

  • Felix Auger-Aliassime (4) vs Daniel Altmaier

Court Simonne-Mathieu

  • Marin Cilic vs Moise Kouame

  • Vit Kopriva vs Corentin Moutet (30)

  • Helene Vandewinkel vs Madison Keys (19)

  • Kimberly Birrell vs Jessica Pegula (5)

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories