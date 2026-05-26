French Open 2026: Who Are The Seeded Players Knocked Out On Day 2

Zheng Qinwen suffered a shock first-round defeat to qualifier Maja Chwalinska on Day 2 of the French Open 2026
Gael Monfils played his final Roland Garros match before losing to Hugo Gaston in five sets
Stan Wawrinka was eliminated by Jesper de Jong in the opening round in Paris
Day 2 of the 2026 French Open delivered major drama at Roland Garros as several seeded players and high-profile stars either crashed out or survived intense battles in Paris.
The day was headlined by emotional farewells for Gael Monfils and Stan Wawrinka, while Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen suffered a shock first-round exit in the women’s singles draw. Several top contenders, however, managed to safely progress despite the challenging conditions and soaring temperatures at Roland Garros.
Zheng Qinwen Suffers Shock Exit In Women’s Draw
One of the biggest upsets of Day 2 came in the women’s singles event where Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen was knocked out by Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska. Zheng struggled to find rhythm throughout the contest as Chwalinska controlled rallies from the baseline and forced repeated unforced errors from the Chinese star.
The qualifier eventually sealed a memorable 7-5, 6-3 victory to book her place in the second round and open up a significant section of the women’s draw.
Elsewhere, seventh seed Elina Svitolina narrowly avoided elimination after surviving a major scare against Hungary’s Anna Bondar. Svitolina recovered from a set down and eventually won 3-6, 6-1, 7-6(10-3) in one of the longest and most dramatic matches of the day.
Emotional Farewells For Gael Monfils And Stan Wawrinka
French veteran Gael Monfils played his final French Open match on Day 2 and received an emotional send-off from the Paris crowd. The 39-year-old fought back from two sets down against compatriot Hugo Gaston before eventually losing 6-2, 6-3, 3-6, 2-6, 6-0 in a thrilling five-set encounter on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
Fans gave Monfils a standing ovation after the match as the French showman bid farewell to Roland Garros after more than two decades of unforgettable moments.
Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka also bowed out of Roland Garros after losing to Dutchman Jesper de Jong. The Swiss veteran fell 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 and later received a touching tribute from fans and fellow players during an emotional farewell ceremony.
Despite the exits, several top stars progressed comfortably into the second round. Four-time champion Iga Swiatek cruised through her opener with a dominant straight-sets victory, while Elena Rybakina, Andrey Rublev, Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe, and Alex de Minaur also advanced safely on a dramatic Day 2 in Paris.
French Open 2026 Day 3 Schedule
Court Philippe-Chatrier
Aryna Sabalenka (1) vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro
Alexandre Mller vs Stefanos Tsitsipas
Coco Gauff (4) vs Taylor Townsend
Not before 23:45 - Jannik Sinner (1) vs Clement Tabur
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
Adam Walton vs Daniil Medvedev (6)
Laura Siegemund vs Naomi Osaka (16)
Anna Kalinskaya (22) vs Lois Boisson
Felix Auger-Aliassime (4) vs Daniel Altmaier
Court Simonne-Mathieu
Marin Cilic vs Moise Kouame
Vit Kopriva vs Corentin Moutet (30)
Helene Vandewinkel vs Madison Keys (19)
Kimberly Birrell vs Jessica Pegula (5)