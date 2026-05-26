French Open 2026: Gael Monfils’ Roland Garros Farewell Ends in Heartbreaking First-Round Loss

Two tennis stars Stan Wawrinka and Gael Monfils waved goodbye to French Open after their first round loss to Jesper de Jong and Hugo Gaston respectively on Monday, May 25

Gael Monfils of France reacts as he plays against Hugo Gaston of France during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, Monday, May 25, 2026. AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard