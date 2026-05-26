IPL Dispatch: Dharamsala Sets Scenic Stage For Qualifier 1; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Seeks Special Goal

IPL 2026 league stage recorded all-time high number of sixes in a season
How new ball is negotiated in Dharamsala could dictate outcome of Qualifier 1
Sri Lanka named Kusal Mendis ODI and T20I captain for West Indies tour
After 58 days of non-stop action, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 finally put its own feet up on Monday (May 25), presenting thoughts and words rather than runs and wickets. It is the proverbial lull before the storm, the heralding of playoffs and a chance for one and all to reflect on the whirlwind league stage gone by.
Stalwarts like five-time champions Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and three-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders fell by the wayside. Barring holders Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), each side had a phase wherein title contention appeared a distant dream.
Boundary-hitting became even more commonplace than before, with an all-time high number of sixes in a season (1,349) already registered. Totals in excess of 200 (61 already as against 52 in completed IPL 2025) truly emerged as the norm, and chasing them down often seemed ridiculously easy (16 already as against nine in completed 2025 edition).
The cushion of Qualifier 1 could see RCB and Gujarat Titans (GT) adopt similar 'throw-caution-to-the-wind' approaches in Dharamsala on Tuesday. But then, who can predict these things with any degree of certainty?
Key Battles In Qualifier 1
What can be predicted is the importance of specific match-ups to the outcome of the contest. For instance, the evergreen, cross-format battle between Virat Kohli and Kagiso Rabada promises to be a defining one, especially with the extra bounce available in Dharamsala.
Then there is Phil Salt's attacking intent versus former RCB member Mohammed Siraj's fire, and Josh Hazlewood-Bhuvneshwar Kumar's new-ball test of the prolific Shubman Gill- Sai Sudharsan. Finally, the middle-overs duel between Rashid Khan and Bengaluru's right-hander-heavy batting unit could also be pivotal, although captain Rajat Patidar’s strong game against spin gives the defending champs a counter-option.
Photo Of The Day
At almost 1,450 metres above sea level, the HPCA Stadium remains one of the few Indian grounds where pacers consistently get conventional swing alongside steep bounce. However, unlike venues where assistance for fast bowlers translates into low totals, Dharamsala's quick outfield and even carry allows batters to recover rapidly after the initial movement.
The numbers tell the tale. Across the three completed matches at the stadium, every first-innings total has touched or exceeded 200. The key tactical aspect in Qualifier 1 may therefore be which side uses the conditions better with the new ball.
Sooryavanshi's Goal: Double Ton In A T20
By now, anyone following Indian cricket is well aware of the extraordinary talent Vaibhav Sooryavanshi possesses, beyond the age differential. In a conversation with former England captain Kevin Pietersen on 'The Switch', the southpaw has now exhibited a sample of his extraordinary ambition to boot.
The 15-year-old said he wants to score a double hundred in a T20 innings and break Chris Gayle’s iconic record of 175 not out. Asked by he Pietersen if he enjoyed celebrating half-centuries, Sooryavanshi replied, "No, not that much." Pietersen then asked whether he liked batting first or chasing in T20 cricket. Pat came the response: "Anything, but I want to score 200 in T20."
Head's Wife Jessica Faces Online Abuse
SunRisers Hyderabad star Travis Head's wife, Jessica, has alleged that her social media feed has been flooded by abusive comments after her husband got embroiled in an on-field spat with RCB mainstay Kohli. The duo had exchanged words during a confrontation before the former declined the traditional post-match handshake with the Australian.
Jessica said her social media accounts have been bombarded with abusive comments ever since. "It feels like a repeat of the abuse that happened after the World Cup," Jessica told 'The Adelaide Advertiser', referring to the 2023 World Cup final in which Australia defeated India with Head playing a match-winning knock of 137. "I woke up to my socials blasting... we are fine but they are attacking my friends and family," she said.
Quote Of The Day
Ahead of RCB's Qualifier 1 clash against, Royal Challengers skipper Patidar dead-batted a query regarding the IPL 2026 final being shifted from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad. "It's not in my control. This is a historic site, so wherever the final is going to be, that's where it is going to be. We are focused on reaching the final," he said during the pre-match press conference.
The BCCI moved the title clash to Ahmedabad citing operational issues and local political complications, including excessive ticket requests and crowd management concerns.
Meanwhile, Patidar acknowledged how even scores in the range of 220-250 were no longer safe in IPL and that it was a matter for concern for bowlers. "I feel it is more challenging for the bowlers. The wickets are batting friendly, boundaries are smaller and there is dew as well. Especially for fast bowlers, even a small mistake goes for six," he added.
Elsewhere...
In other cricket news, Sri Lanka's newly appointed selection panel under the new interim administration announced three separate national squads for the upcoming multi-format tour of the West Indies. Dhananjaya de Silva retained captaincy in the Test squad while the left-handed middle order-batter Kamindu Mendis has been named his deputy. Kamindu is also the vice-captain of the both white ball teams with Kusal Mendis being the skipper.
Also in the sub-continent, Australia's one-day international tour of Pakistan does not feature Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, but the team's head coach Andrew McDonald has backed the veteran pace trio to play the 2027 ODI World Cup. "I think people look at the immediate games and go, 'Well, why aren't they playing there?'" McDonald said.
"But if you actually work back from 2027 and look at what we've got coming up, this is the last significant break that we get to invest into their bodies to set themselves up to get all the way through to 2027. We are planning for them to be there in 2027,” he added.
When will the RCB vs GT, Qualifier 1 of IPL 2026 be played?
Qualifier 1 of IPL 2026 between RCB and GT will be played on Tuesday, May 26 at 7:30pm IST.
Where will the RCB vs GT, Qualifier 1 of IPL 2026 be played?
The RCB vs GT, Qualifier 1 of IPL 2026 will be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh.
Will the losing team of Qualifier 1 get eliminated from IPL 2026?
No, the losing team of Qualifier 1 will not get eliminated. That side will instead head to Qualifier 2, where it will take on the winner of the Eliminator.