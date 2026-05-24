Tottenham 0-0 Everton Live Score, Premier League: Match Kicks Off; Draw Enough For Spurs To Avoid Relegation

Tottenham Vs Everton Live Score, Premier League: Kick-Off!
The match is underway at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs kicking from right to left and Everton the other way in the first half. Remember that one point is all Tottenham need to avoid relegation.
Tottenham Vs Everton Live Score, Premier League: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 8:30pm IST. The Spurs vs Everton, Premier League game will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India, and telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.
Tottenham Vs Everton Live Score, Premier League: Hi Everyone!
Good evening, Premier League lovers. We are building up to the start of the crucial matchday 38 (final day) fixture between Spurs and Everton. Watch this space for live updates!