Tottenham 0-0 Everton Live Score, Premier League: Match Kicks Off; Draw Enough For Spurs To Avoid Relegation

Tottenham's Richarlison, front, and Everton's James Tarkowski vie for the ball during their English Premier League match in London, England. Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Tottenham Hotspur Vs Everton, Premier League Matchday 38 Live Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26, matchday 38 clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday (May 24, 2026). Tottenham are locked in a colossal fight for survival with West Ham. Spurs need a point to save themselves from relegation, whereas the Hammers need to beat Leeds and hope for a favour from an Everton side that is 12th. Follow the live football scores and updates from the vital Premier League match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

24 May 2026, 08:34:09 pm IST Tottenham Vs Everton Live Score, Premier League: Kick-Off! The match is underway at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs kicking from right to left and Everton the other way in the first half. Remember that one point is all Tottenham need to avoid relegation.

24 May 2026, 08:21:23 pm IST Tottenham Vs Everton Live Score, Premier League: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 8:30pm IST. The Spurs vs Everton, Premier League game will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India, and telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.