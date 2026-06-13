US-Iran Peace Deal: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Confirms Final Text Reached After Mediation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that a final, agreed-upon text for a US-Iran peace deal has been reached through Pakistan's mediation.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding is closer to finalisation than ever before.
US Vice President JD Vance dismissed misinformation regarding the deal, clarifying that no funds or cash will be released to Iran simply for signing.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Friday that the United States and Iran have agreed on the text of a landmark peace deal. Sharif confirmed the diplomatic breakthrough in a social media post, saying the progress followed extensive mediation by Islamabad.
"Setting aside the noise, we can confirm that a final, agreed-upon text of the peace deal has been reached and Pakistan is now working closely with both sides to finalise the next steps," Sharif said. He added, "peace has never been this close as it is now."
The prime minister tagged US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Secretary Marco Rubio in his announcement. He also directed the post to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, as reported by the news agency.
There has been no immediate reaction from the White House or Iranian authorities regarding his assertions.
Iranian Progress Confirmation
Iranian authorities have similarly signalled significant headway in the negotiations. Foreign Minister Araghchi suggested meaningful progress was underway, telling PTI that the "Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer."
Urging caution during this critical phase, Araghchi addressed the situation in a social media post. "Pending its finalisation, the media should refrain from entering speculation about its content. In line with our responsible and transparent approach, all details will be shared with the public in due course," Araghchi said to PTI.
Following Araghchi's remarks, President Trump shared the Iranian foreign minister's post on his own social media profile. Trump amplified the message without providing further details about the emerging agreement, per PTI.
US Clarifies Deal Terms
"Amid ongoing intense mediation efforts by Pakistan, we are fully aware of incessant misinformation campaign being waged by those who want to sabotage the peace deal," Sharif said.
American officials moved swiftly to manage expectations and address domestic concerns. Vance confirmed there is "a lot of fake information" circulating regarding a potential deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end Iran's nuclear weapons programme.
"The Iranians are not receiving any cash, and no funds are being released for simply signing a deal or attending a meeting," Vance said in a social media post. He clarified that the proposed arrangement was structured to address the strategic concerns of the US and its allies. Economic benefits will accrue to Iran only if it fulfils its obligations.
Despite the warnings about misinformation, the vice president expressed optimism about the diplomatic framework. "This deal has the potential to remake the region and lead to lasting peace," Vance said.
Vance cautioned against relying on unverified media reports and anonymous online claims. "The president is going to get us a good outcome, one way or the other," he told PTI, underscoring the administration's commitment to a strong resolution.