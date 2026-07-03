Bengal Government Transfers 108 Police Inspectors in Major Reshuffle

West Bengal government transfers 108 police inspectors across the state in a significant administrative exercise.
Opposition parties allege the transfers are politically motivated, while the ruling TMC calls it a routine measure to improve policing.
The move is expected to bring changes in key police stations and districts, with officers asked to join new postings shortly
The West Bengal government has undertaken a major administrative reshuffle by transferring 108 police inspectors across the state, a move that has drawn considerable attention from political circles and security observers.
According to an official notification issued by the Home Department late on Thursday night, the transfers involve inspectors posted in various districts, police stations, and specialised units. Several officers from sensitive and politically active areas have been shifted to other postings, while new officers have been brought into key positions in Kolkata, Howrah, and the districts.
Senior police officials described the reshuffle as a routine administrative exercise aimed at better utilisation of manpower, improving ground-level policing, and ensuring that experienced officers are distributed evenly. However, the scale of the transfer — one of the largest in recent years — has sparked speculation about its timing and possible political motivations.
Opposition parties, particularly the BJP and the Congress, have strongly criticised the decision. BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar alleged that the transfers are part of a larger strategy to shield ruling party workers and weaken action against political violence. “Officers who were taking strict action against TMC-backed criminals are being shifted out. This is a clear attempt to control the police machinery,” he said.
The Congress also echoed similar sentiments, demanding that the government clarify the criteria used for the transfers. Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury called it an “arbitrary and politically motivated” exercise.
The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has rejected these allegations. A senior TMC leader said the reshuffle is purely administrative and part of regular cadre management to enhance efficiency. “The government is committed to maintaining law and order. Transfers are a normal process and should not be given a political colour,” the leader said.
The transferred inspectors have been asked to join their new postings within the next few days. The state police headquarters has directed all concerned officers to ensure a smooth transition so that day-to-day policing and law and order duties are not affected.
This major reshuffle comes at a time when West Bengal is witnessing political flux, with the Trinamool Congress facing internal challenges and the opposition stepping up its campaign on issues of governance and law and order. The move is being closely watched by political analysts, who believe it could have implications for the upcoming local body elections and the broader political landscape in the state.
The state government is yet to issue a detailed official explanation regarding the specific reasons behind choosing these 108 inspectors for transfer.