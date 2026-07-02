The Historical Tie Between India and Guyana

On the long flight from Amsterdam to Trinidad and Tobago, I had accidentally switched seats with a gentleman, both of us blissfully unaware of the faux pas. This led to a conversation with a bright young lady seated next to me. Livia was travelling to Trinidad and Tobago. She had partial roots in India and recounted how Holi was called ‘phagun’ and chhole bhature had a Trinidadian version called ‘doubles’. In Calicut, underneath Elathur Palam, one came upon a fresh harvest of oysters and mussels, a rarity in southern Kerala. The rest of the country labelled them under the exotic name ‘seafood’. Livia seemed to know mussels and oysters the way I knew them, though our recipes were different. In Calicut, we used shelled mussels, whereas in her recipes, they were served in a thick sauce with shells left open. The two of us parted at the Trinidad and Tobago airport, hoping to meet another time.