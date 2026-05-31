South Korea Vs Trinidad And Tobago Live Score, International Friendly: Taegeuk Warriors Aim Final Preparation At Utah

South Korea enters the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a squad looking to prove its resilience under the leadership of head coach Hong Myung-bo. Despite a challenging atmosphere back home, where the team's preparation has been marked by a lack of traditional fanfare and scrutiny over tactical shifts, the Taeguk Warriors have been diligently preparing in Utah to acclimate to the specific physical demands of their group-stage venues in Mexico. The team has placed a heavy emphasis on sports science to overcome the unique conditions of their tournament opener. Because their first two group-stage matches against the Czech Republic and Mexico will be held in Guadalajara—a city situated at over 1,500 meters above sea level—the squad has conducted high-altitude training in Salt Lake City to adjust to lower oxygen levels. Additionally, they have implemented a rigorous heat-acclimatization program, utilizing post-exercise sauna sessions to ensure the players can maintain their performance levels despite the high temperatures expected in the region. Drawn into Group A, South Korea faces a difficult path to the knockout stages, competing alongside co-host Mexico, the Czech Republic, and South Africa. While coach Hong has faced criticism for shifting to a more conservative 3-4-2-1 formation, he maintains that flexibility will be key to navigating the group. The squad faces uncertainty regarding the fitness and form of several star players, yet the team remains focused on their primary objective: advancing to the Round of 32. As they prepare for their opening match on June 11, the team also finds itself navigating internal changes, following the surprise announcement that Korea Football Association (KFA) President Chung Mong-gyu intends to resign after the tournament. Despite these distractions, the squad continues to focus on their campaign, aiming to leverage their experience and tactical discipline to secure a spot in the next phase of the 2026 tournament.