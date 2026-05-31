French Open 2026 Day 7 Wrap: Gauff’s Title Defence Ends In 3rd Round Loss To Potapova; Osaka, Sabalenka Sail Through

“For me, it would be weirder to wear a normal tennis kit, almost, at this point. It’s the fun of it. For a long time, I didn’t have fun for a little bit. And you guys know that period of time in my life,” Osaka added, referring to how in 2021 she withdrew from the French Open because of issues with anxiety and depression. “Now I just want things to be fun, and I want to make it exciting for myself.”