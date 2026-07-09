USMNT Star Christian Pulisic Fractures Leg In World Cup Loss To Belgium - Report

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Associated Press
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He is expected to be able to resume training before AC Milan’s Serie A opener at Torino on Aug. 23.

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United States' Christian Pulisic (10) is greeted by a team member as he is being substituted during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the United States and Belgium in Seattle, Monday, July 6, 2026 (AP Photo/Maddy Grassy)
Summary of this article

  • Christian Pulisic has fractured his right leg in their 1-4 defeat against Belgium in the WC - Report

  • Pulisic has a bone bruise and a microfracture of his tibia and fibula, the source said

  • Pulisic, who turns 28 in September, is entering his fourth season with Milan

U.S. star Christian Pulisic fractured his right leg during the Americans’ World Cup loss to Belgium and will be sidelined for several weeks, a person familiar with the injury said Thursday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the diagnosis, first reported by The Athletic, had not yet been announced by the U.S. Soccer Federation.

Pulisic has a bone bruise and a microfracture of his tibia and fibula, the person said.

He is expected to be able to resume training before AC Milan’s Serie A opener at Torino on Aug. 23, the person added.

Pulisic hit a leg of Belgium captain Youri Tielemans while attempting a shot in the 52nd minute of Monday’s 4-1 round-of-16 loss at Seattle. He remained in the game but was hobbling and Sebastian Berhalter replaced him in the 59th minute.

Pulisic failed to score in the World Cup, missing one of the Americans’ five matches because of a calf injury and leaving two other games early. He has 30 goals in 90 international appearances.

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Pulisic, who turns 28 in September, is entering his fourth season with Milan.

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