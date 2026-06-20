Belgium Vs Iran, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Group G Clash At Los Angeles Stadium
Belgium Vs Iran Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: A historic first-ever meeting between the European heavyweights and Asian giants is being played at Los Angeles Stadium on June 22. Following the opening-round draws, Group G is in a bottleneck. All four teams are on one point each, making a victory today absolutely pivotal in the race to the round of 32. As things stand, New Zealand sit atop, above Iran, courtesy of team conduct points (fair play), while Belgium are ahead of Egypt, on FIFA rankings. Rudi Garcia's star-studded Red Devils, anchored by midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne, are the heavy favourites, while Amir Ghalenoei's resilient Team Melli will see legendary Mehdi Taremi lead the attack, once again. But ignore Iran at your own peril. After facing numerous issues, mostly off-pitch, they are extra motivated, and backing them will be Southern California's population of over half a million Iranian-Americans. See the best photos from the BEL vs IRN football match here
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