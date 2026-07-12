Argentina Vs Switzerland Live Photo Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi and Co. Chase Another Semi-Final Berth

Argentina Vs Switzerland Live Photo Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: The spotlight shifts to Kansas City Stadium, where defending champions Argentina take on Switzerland in a blockbuster FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal with a semifinal clash against England at stake. Lionel Scaloni's side have survived two dramatic knockout tests, edging Cape Verde 3-2 before overcoming Egypt by the same score, with Lionel Messi continuing to inspire alongside Julián Álvarez and Enzo Fernández. Switzerland, meanwhile, have built their campaign on defensive resilience, defeating Algeria before eliminating Colombia in a tense penalty shootout after a goalless draw. Led by Granit Xhaka and Manuel Akanji, the Swiss will look to frustrate Argentina and strike on the counter. With Messi chasing another World Cup crown and Switzerland dreaming of a historic semifinal, expect a fiercely contested battle decided by the finest of margins. See best photos from the Argentina Vs Switzerland quarter-final here.

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Argentina Vs Switzerland Live Photo Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026
Players of Argentina warm up prior to the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match against Switzerland in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, July 11, 2026 (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
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Argentina Vs Switzerland Live Photo Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026
Argentina's Lionel Messi warms-up prior to the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match against Switzerland in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, July 11, 2026 (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
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Argentina Vs Switzerland Live Photo Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026
A fan of Argentina wearing a Spider-Man mask gestures prior to the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Argentina and Switzerland in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, July 11, 2026 (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
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Argentina Vs Switzerland Live Photo Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026
Switzerland fans react ahead of the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Argentina and Switzerland in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, July 11, 2026 (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
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Argentina Vs Switzerland Live Photo Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026
Fans of Argentina wait for the beginning of the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match against Switzerland in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, July 11, 2026 (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
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Argentina Vs Switzerland Live Photo Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026
Argentina's Lionel Messi, right, sings his national anthem with teammates ahead of the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Argentina and Switzerland in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, July 11, 2026 (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
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Argentina Vs Switzerland Live Photo Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026
Argentina lines up ahead of the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Argentina and Switzerland in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, July 11, 2026 (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
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Argentina Vs Switzerland Live Photo Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026
Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) battles for the ball with Switzerland's Granit Xhaka (10) during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Argentina and Switzerland in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, July 11, 2026 (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
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