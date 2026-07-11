'PM Modi Prefers Direct Contact': MEA Responds After New Zealand Journalist Questions Media Engagement

MEA said PM Modi prefers direct communication with the people
India and New Zealand elevated ties to a Strategic Partnership
Both countries agreed to expand trade, defence and technology cooperation
The visit focused on strengthening bilateral ties across multiple sectors
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi "prefers direct contact" with people when asked to respond to a New Zealand journalist's question on why the Indian leader seldom engages in open press conferences.
Responding to the query during a media briefing following Prime Minister Modi's official talks with his New Zealand counterpart, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "The Prime Minister has his own style of communication. He prefers direct contact with the people. He communicates with them directly through various means,” as reported by PTI.
The question was raised by a New Zealand journalist during the Prime Minister's visit, which saw India and New Zealand elevate their relationship to a Strategic Partnership.
Strategic Partnership
Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi held official talks with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, with both sides reviewing the full spectrum of bilateral ties.
The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation across trade and investment, defence and security, education, agriculture, science and technology, clean energy, sports and people-to-people exchanges. They also discussed regional and global developments and reiterated support for a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific.
Key Outcomes
India and New Zealand announced a series of initiatives to deepen cooperation under the newly established Strategic Partnership.
The two countries agreed to advance negotiations on a Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement, strengthen defence and maritime cooperation, expand collaboration in critical and emerging technologies, and enhance cooperation in education, research and innovation. Both sides also agreed to increase engagement in agriculture, food processing, renewable energy and digital technologies while promoting greater business and investment linkages.
The leaders welcomed progress in mobility and connectivity initiatives and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening people-to-people ties between the two countries.
Visit Focused on Expanding Ties
The official talks marked another step in broadening India-New Zealand relations, with both governments signalling a renewed push to expand economic, strategic and security cooperation.
While the media interaction drew attention after the question on Prime Minister Modi's engagement with journalists, the visit primarily centred on strengthening bilateral ties through the newly announced Strategic Partnership and a broad set of agreements aimed at expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.