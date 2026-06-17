India Canada Agree To Conclude Free Trade Pact Talks B Year-End

At the meeting on the G7 sidelines, they also welcomed growing institutional engagement, including recent meetings of the Joint Science and Technology Committee and the Consular Dialogue, and looked forward to dialogues in the areas of defence, finance and migration.The leaders also noted ongoing collaboration under the Canada-India Talent and Innovation Strategy and announced the establishment of Raisina Americas as a platform to further strengthen dialogue, exchanges and cooperation. Modi also expressed support for Canada becoming a Dialogue Partner of the Indian Ocean Rim Association, the statement said.