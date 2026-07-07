PM to Visit Jind on July 17: Haryana Assembly Dy Speaker

Midha said the projects will strengthen road, rail, healthcare and tourism infrastructure in the state and give a major boost to Haryana's overall development.
He said the prime minister will flag off the country's first hydrogen-powered train from Jind, describing it as a landmark step towards promoting clean energy-based transport and modernising the Indian Railways.
According to Midha, Modi will inaugurate the medical colleges at Bhiwani and Narnaul, which will improve healthcare services and strengthen medical education in southern Haryana.
The PM will also inaugurate the 5.84-km elevated railway track in Kurukshetra, built at a cost of around Rs 350 crore. The project is expected to ease traffic congestion at major railway crossings in the city.
He will also inaugurate the Ambala-Kala Amb Greenfield four-lane corridor, the Haryana section of the Delhi-Katra Expressway and projects related to the Jind-Gohana National Highway (NH-352A), Midha said.
These projects are expected to improve connectivity and boost industrial and economic activities in the state, he said.
The PM will lay the foundation stone of a Sikh museum, featuring virtual galleries on the lives of the 10 Sikh Gurus, a modern library and a light and sound show, to promote religious tourism in Kurukshetra.
He will also launch the Hansi-Barwala four-lane road project and the Bikaner-Siwani-Sonipat road connectivity project.
Midha said the central government, under Modi's leadership, is committed to the balanced and comprehensive development of Haryana.
The projects will strengthen transport infrastructure, expand healthcare facilities and accelerate economic growth in the state, he said.
He said preparations for the PM's rally in Jind are in the final stages. The event will be organised in an eco-friendly manner, with an emphasis on the use of public transport, fuel conservation and environmental protection.