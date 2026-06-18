Murmu Arrives in MP on 5-Day Tour; To Visit Omkareshwar, Review Cheetah Project

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangu Bhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav welcomed Murmu at the Devi Ahilyabai Airport on her arrival from New Delhi.
She will later proceed to Betul, where she will attend a programme of the Brahma Kumaris Institute, according to officials.
Murmu will travel to Omkareshwar on Thursday evening and offer prayers at temples in Omkareshwar and Mamleshwar, they said.
The President will be the chief guest at a programme organised in Omkareshwar on Friday on International Sickle Cell Day.
She will reach Jabalpur on June 20 evening, where she will attend the International Yoga Day event on June 21 and the convocation ceremony of Rani Durgavati University, the officials said.
She will visit Kuno National Park on June 22 and then return to Delhi, they said.
Welcoming Murmu, CM Yadav said, "We welcome the President to the state. During her visit, she will participate in various programmes and also review the progress of the cheetah reintroduction project in India." Elaborate security arrangements have been made in view of Murmu's visit to the state, officials said.
The cheetah was declared extinct in India in 1952. Hunting and loss of habitat due to human activities were considered the main reasons for their extinction.
Launched in 2022, Project Cheetah involved bringing cheetahs from Namibia and South Africa and releasing them at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh, the world’s first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project.
India's total cheetah population now stands at 52, comprising 49 cheetahs in KNP and three in Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary, an official earlier said.