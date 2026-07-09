Kerala CM Satheesan Urges MPs to Press Centre for Higher Borrowing Limit

The move marks a departure from the UDF’s stance when it was in opposition, when it had criticised the LDF government’s demand for a higher borrowing limit and blamed the Left front for Kerala’s economic crisis, accusing it of "financial mismanagement and extravagance." At a meeting of MPs and ministers convened by the CM to set the agenda for the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, the demand to increase the borrowing limit was the second most important item taken up for discussion.