Kerala Orders Two Probes Into Wayanad Tunnel Landslide

Prior to the July 2026 landslide, the Wayanad district administration and District Disaster Management Authority issued a formal directive to the construction company to clear the accumulated mud and soil on June 20, 2026, a report by The Hindu said. Basheer issued directives to remove the accumulated earth following a review meeting on June 12, 2026 and subsequently reiterated these instructions during a second review meeting on July 1, 2026.