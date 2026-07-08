Wayanad Landslide: Body of Man from Jharkhand to be Brought in Ranchi on Wednesday

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PTI
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The body of a 25-year-old man from Jharkhand's Khunti district, who was killed in the Wayanad landslide in Kerala a day ago, will be brought here on Wednesday, an official said

Wayanad Landslide: Body of Man from Jharkhand to be Brought in Ranchi on Wednesday
Wayanad Landslide: Body of Man from Jharkhand to be Brought in Ranchi on Wednesday

Ranchi's state migration control room team leader Shikha Lakra told PTI that the deceased has been identified as Anmol Dodrai, a resident of Jariya panchayat area in Patpur under the Torpa block.

Dodrai was among the three people killed in the landslide at a tunnel road construction site in the hill district of the southern state.

“We have established contact with the Wayanad district administration and also with the relatives of the deceased youth. The body will be brought here by a flight later this evening after post-mortem examination. We are also trying to get adequate compensation through the Wayanad authorities for the deceased’s family,” Lakra said.

Khunti Labour Superintendent Walter Kujur told PTI that they were making arrangements for bringing the body of the deceased, who hailed from a poor family, from Ranchi to his ancestral village.

Walter Hembrom, a neighbour and a relative of the deceased youth, said Dodrai was the sole breadwinner of the family.

“Dodrai was the eldest son of his parents. He has two sisters (one married) and a younger brother, who is studying in school. I helped Dodrai complete graduation (BA) last year, after which he got a job as a worker in the tunnel project at Wayanad in February this year,” Hembrom said.

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The family members looked crestfallen and remain uncertain about their future after Dodrai's death, the relative said.

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