Security Tightened in Jharkhand for NEET Exam with CCTV, Jammers

As many as 67 examination centres were set up in Jharkhand, and more than 30,000 students are expected to appear for the examination, he said.
In Ranchi, the examination will be conducted in 21 centres. The district administration has imposed prohibitory order under Section 163 of the BNSS within a 200-metre radius of the examination centres across the state capital, an official of the Ranchi district administration said.
The order will come into effect on the examination day from 12 noon and will remain strictly enforced until 8 pm on Sunday, he said.
The gathering of five or more people — excluding government officials, government events and funeral processions — or the holding of public meetings has been prohibited near the centres. Carrying firearms, lathis, bows and arrows or sharp-edged weapons, and the use of loudspeakers, have also been banned during the period, the order said.
In Jamshedpur, the examination will be conducted in eight centres and around 4,200 students are expected to appear to write their papers.
"All preparations to conduct free and fair examination have been put in place. After proper screening, the examination centres were sanitised. Proper security arrangements have been ensured, such as deploying CCTV cameras and mobile signal jammers," Jamshedpur deputy commissioner Rajiv Ranjan said.
In Bokaro, around 2,800 students will appear for the examination in eight centres.
Bokaro deputy commissioner Ajay Nath Jha said that security has been ensured in different layers to ensure free and fair examination. The administration is conducting a check drive in hotels and lodges in the city.
CCTV coverage has been ensured across the examination centres, he said.
An elaborate security arrangement has also been made in Hazaribag, where the examination will be held in nine centres.
Hazaribag Sadar SDO AK Pandey has imposed a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the BNS within a radius of 200 meters of examination centres, banning the assembly of five or more persons and the carrying of firearms.
Hazaribag SDPO Rupak Singh said police have checked a dozen hotels in Hazaribag and the surrounding areas as a precautionary measure to ascertain whether any suspected group has assembled there or not.
The re-examination will be held from 2 to 5.15 pm across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. Candidates with disabilities (PwD/PwBD) eligible for compensatory time will be allowed to write the examination till 6.20 pm.
Candidates have been asked to report to their examination centres between 11 am and 1.30 pm.