India Vs England, 5th T20I: Men In Blue End Forgettable Tour With Heavy Defeat In Southampton

England completed a dominant 4-0 T20I series sweep over India with a comprehensive 56-run victory in the fifth and final match at the Utilita Bowl, Southampton. After being put in to bat, the hosts piled up a mammoth 257/3, thanks to a sensational 233-run stand between Jos Buttler (131 off 64) and Harry Brook (95 off 47)* after an early wicket. Chasing a daunting 258, India showed early intent through Sanju Samson (27 off 14) and Ishan Kishan (56 off 27), while Tilak Varma added a fighting 53, but regular wickets prevented the visitors from sustaining the chase as they finished on 201/8. Adil Rashid (2/24) and Sam Curran (3/36) starred with the ball as England capped off a flawless series with another commanding performance.

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Outlook Sports Desk
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India vs England, 5th T20I, Southampton, AP Photo
Jos Buttler of England, left, and Sanju Samson of India during the international T20 Cricket match between England and India in Southampton AP/Anthony Upton
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India vs England, 5th T20I, Southampton, AP Photo
Sanju Samson of India during the international T20 Cricket match between England and India in Southampton AP/Anthony Upton
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India vs England, 5th T20I, Southampton, AP Photo
Jofra Archer of England during the international T20 Cricket match between England and India in Southampton AP
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India vs England, 5th T20I, Southampton, AP Photo
Josh Tongue of England during the international T20 Cricket match between England and India in Southampton AP
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England vs India, 5th T20I, Jos Buttler, AP
England's Harry Brook, left, and Jos Buttler during the international T20 Cricket match between England and India in Southampton AP/Anthony Upton
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Ishan Kishan of India during the international T20 Cricket match between England and India in Southampton AP
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Shreyas Iyer of India during the international T20 Cricket match between England and India in Southampton AP/Anthony Upton
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Prince Yadav of India during the international T20 Cricket match between England and India in Southampton AP/Anthony Upton
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England's Jos Buttler during the international T20 Cricket match between England and India in Southampton AP
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Harry Brook during the international T20 Cricket match between England and India in Southampton, England, AP
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