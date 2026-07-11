India Vs England, 5th T20I: Men In Blue End Forgettable Tour With Heavy Defeat In Southampton

Jos Buttler of England, left, and Sanju Samson of India during the international T20 Cricket match between England and India in Southampton AP/Anthony Upton

1/9 Sanju Samson of India during the international T20 Cricket match between England and India in Southampton AP/Anthony Upton





2/9 Jofra Archer of England during the international T20 Cricket match between England and India in Southampton AP





3/9 Josh Tongue of England during the international T20 Cricket match between England and India in Southampton AP





4/9 England's Harry Brook, left, and Jos Buttler during the international T20 Cricket match between England and India in Southampton AP/Anthony Upton





5/9 Ishan Kishan of India during the international T20 Cricket match between England and India in Southampton AP





6/9 Shreyas Iyer of India during the international T20 Cricket match between England and India in Southampton AP/Anthony Upton





7/9 Prince Yadav of India during the international T20 Cricket match between England and India in Southampton AP/Anthony Upton





8/9 England's Jos Buttler during the international T20 Cricket match between England and India in Southampton AP





9/9 Harry Brook during the international T20 Cricket match between England and India in Southampton, England, AP





