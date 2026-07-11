Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Zverev, Wimbledon 2026 Final Preview: H2H, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Jannik Sinner leads the head-to-head series against Alexander Zverev 10-4. Sinner is on a massive winning streak against Zverev, having won their last six matchups. Their most recent clash was a dominant 6-1, 6-2 victory for Sinner in the Madrid Open final.

Here is how their head-to-head data breaks down:

Overall Record: Sinner leads 10-4.

Last Meeting: May 3, 2026, in the Madrid Open Final. Sinner won in straight sets.

Winning Streak: Sinner has won 9 matches in a row against Zverev.

Surface Breakdown: