Sinner Vs Mochizuki Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Italian Top Seed Eyes QF Spot Against Japanese Qualifier

Jannik Sinner Vs Shintaro Mochizuki Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Sinner 3-2 Mochizuki
A few errant shots from the gentleman's top seed that allows Shintaro Mochizuki to reach 30-0, but a net bounce does not go in his favor. Sinner responds with a bemused shake of his head, while Mochizuki manages to regain his composure and successfully concludes the remainder of the game.
Jannik Sinner Vs Shintaro Mochizuki Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Sinner 1-1 Mochizuki
Jannik Sinner successfully defends against the break point by delivering an ace, subsequently followed by a forehand winner that grazes the line. The top seed faces early pressure, yet he reacts in the manner one would anticipate.
Jannik Sinner Vs Shintaro Mochizuki Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Match Begins
It's the world number one in Jannik Sinner against the world number 151 in Shintaro Mochizuki. Let's get ready to rumble.
Jannik Sinner Vs Shintaro Mochizuki Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Telecast & Streaming Info
India: JioHotstar, Star Sports Network
United Kingdom: BBC iPlayer, BBC One, BBC Two
United States: ESPN, ESPN+, Tennis Channel
Australia: Nine Network, Stan Sport
Canada: RDS
Japan: NHK (digital 011 ch), WOWOW
Serbia: RTS1, RTS2, TV Arena Sport