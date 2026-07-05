Sinner Vs Mochizuki Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Italian Top Seed Eyes QF Spot Against Japanese Qualifier

Jannik Sinner Vs Shintaro Mochizuki Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Catch play-by-play updates from the Wimbledon 2026 Gentlemen's Singles Round of 16 clash between Jannik Sinner & Shintaro Mochizuki on Sunday, July 5, on Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, with a place in the quarter-finals on the line

Shintaro Mochizuki of Japan returns the ball during the men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026.

Shintaro Mochizuki of Japan returns the ball during the men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is set to encounter an unexpected challenger today, July 5, Sunday at Wimbledon, as he goes up against Japanese qualifier Shintaro Mochizuki in the Round of 16. While Sinner is focused on defending his title, former junior champion Mochizuki is looking to achieve the most significant upset of his career on his preferred surface, taking place on centre court. Catch play-by-play updates from the Wimbledon 2026 Gentlemen's Singles Round of 16 clash between Jannik Sinner & Shintaro Mochizuki on Sunday, July 5, on Centre Court

LIVE UPDATES

6 Jul 2026, 12:15:29 am IST Jannik Sinner Vs Shintaro Mochizuki Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Sinner 3-2 Mochizuki A few errant shots from the gentleman's top seed that allows Shintaro Mochizuki to reach 30-0, but a net bounce does not go in his favor. Sinner responds with a bemused shake of his head, while Mochizuki manages to regain his composure and successfully concludes the remainder of the game.

6 Jul 2026, 12:05:16 am IST Jannik Sinner Vs Shintaro Mochizuki Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Sinner 1-1 Mochizuki Jannik Sinner successfully defends against the break point by delivering an ace, subsequently followed by a forehand winner that grazes the line. The top seed faces early pressure, yet he reacts in the manner one would anticipate.

5 Jul 2026, 11:54:17 pm IST Jannik Sinner Vs Shintaro Mochizuki Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Match Begins It's the world number one in Jannik Sinner against the world number 151 in Shintaro Mochizuki. Let's get ready to rumble.