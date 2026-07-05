England Vs Australia Live Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Final: AUS-W Bowl First At Lord's - Check Playing XIs

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
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England Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Catch the play-by-play updates from the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final between ENG-W and AUS-W on Sunday, July 5, at Lord's Cricket Ground

England Women Vs Australia Women Live Score, ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2026 Final Updates
England Vs Australia Live Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Final: ENG-W, AUS-W Set For Title Showdown Photo: X | T20 World Cup
Welcome to our live coverage of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final between ENG-W and AUS-W on Sunday, July 5, at Lord's Cricket Ground. England Women take on Australia Women in a blockbuster title clash as the tournament's only unbeaten teams battle for the trophy. Australia are chasing a record-extending seventh T20 World Cup crown, while England are aiming to win their first title since lifting the inaugural trophy at Lord's in 2009. With both sides dominating throughout the competition and sharing one of cricket's fiercest rivalries, the stage is perfectly set for a thrilling final.
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England Vs Australia Live Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Toss & Playing XIs

Australia Women have won the toss and have opted to field

England Women (Playing XI): Amy Jones(w), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Linsey Smith, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell

Australia Women (Playing XI): Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney(w), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux(c), Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton

England Vs Australia Live Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Final: H2H

  • Matches played: 45

  • England won: 20

  • Australia won: 22

  • No Result: 1

  • Tied: 2

England Vs Australia Live Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Greetings!

Hello, we are back with another live blog, and it's England vs Australia. Stay tuned for live updates!

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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