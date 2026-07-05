England Vs Australia Live Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Final: AUS-W Bowl First At Lord's - Check Playing XIs

England Vs Australia Live Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Toss & Playing XIs
Australia Women have won the toss and have opted to field
England Women (Playing XI): Amy Jones(w), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Linsey Smith, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell
Australia Women (Playing XI): Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney(w), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux(c), Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton
England Vs Australia Live Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Final: H2H
Matches played: 45
England won: 20
Australia won: 22
No Result: 1
Tied: 2
England Vs Australia Live Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Greetings!
Hello, we are back with another live blog, and it's England vs Australia. Stay tuned for live updates!