England Vs Australia Live Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Final: AUS-W Bowl First At Lord's - Check Playing XIs

England Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Catch the play-by-play updates from the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final between ENG-W and AUS-W on Sunday, July 5, at Lord's Cricket Ground

Welcome to our live coverage of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final between ENG-W and AUS-W on Sunday, July 5, at Lord's Cricket Ground. England Women take on Australia Women in a blockbuster title clash as the tournament's only unbeaten teams battle for the trophy. Australia are chasing a record-extending seventh T20 World Cup crown, while England are aiming to win their first title since lifting the inaugural trophy at Lord's in 2009. With both sides dominating throughout the competition and sharing one of cricket's fiercest rivalries, the stage is perfectly set for a thrilling final.

LIVE UPDATES

5 Jul 2026, 07:41:22 pm IST England Vs Australia Live Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Toss & Playing XIs Australia Women have won the toss and have opted to field England Women (Playing XI): Amy Jones(w), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Linsey Smith, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell Australia Women (Playing XI): Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney(w), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux(c), Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton

5 Jul 2026, 07:29:25 pm IST England Vs Australia Live Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Final: H2H Matches played: 45

England won: 20

Australia won: 22

No Result: 1

Tied: 2