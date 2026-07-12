Argentina Vs Switzerland LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi Eyes Another Semifinal Berth

Argentina Vs Switzerland LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina take on Switzerland in a high-stakes FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal in Kansas City, with Lionel Messi chasing another semifinal berth and the Swiss aiming to spring a major upset

Welcome to our live coverage as defending champions Argentina are just one win away from another FIFA World Cup semifinal, but Switzerland stand between Lionel Scaloni's side and the last four in what promises to be a tense quarterfinal in Kansas City. Lionel Messi has been the heartbeat of Argentina's campaign, producing decisive moments in dramatic comeback wins over Cape Verde and Egypt, while Julián Álvarez and Enzo Fernández continue to provide attacking support. Switzerland, meanwhile, arrive full of confidence after edging Colombia on penalties and remain one of the tournament's most disciplined defensive units, marshalled by Granit Xhaka and Manuel Akanji. With the Swiss yet to trail in this World Cup and Argentina chasing back-to-back titles, expect a tactical battle where moments of individual brilliance could decide who books a semifinal date against England.

LIVE UPDATES

12 Jul 2026, 05:56:40 am IST Argentina Vs Switzerland LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming! The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

12 Jul 2026, 05:46:08 am IST Argentina Vs Switzerland LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details! Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026 Stage: Quarter-final Kickoff Time: 06:30 AM IST (July 12, 2026) Venue: Kansas City Stadium Referee: João Pinheiro (Portugal)