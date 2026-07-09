India Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 4th T20I: Ishan Kishan, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Dismissed Early; IND: 37/2 (5)

IND vs ENG Live Score, 4th T20I Match Updates: Following their significant loss in the previous match against England, where they suffered a defeat by 125 runs—their largest margin of defeat ever—India must avoid any mistakes in the fourth match in Bristol. Check IND vs ENG, 4th T20I play-by-play updates right here

India vs England 4th T20I Live Score: India skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat against England in the fourth T20I on Thursday. India made two injury-forced changes, replacing Varun Chakaravarthy and Harshit Rana with Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna. England also made one change with Rehan Ahmed coming in for Liam Dawson. India have lost the last two T20Is against England, while the first game was washed out. Check the IND vs ENG 4th T20I updates and scores from County Ground, Bristol, right here

LIVE UPDATES

9 Jul 2026, 10:11:42 pm IST India Vs England LIVE Score, 4th T20I: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Give Fast Start Great start for the Indian team in Bristol. Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi have taken IND to 20 for no loss in the first two overs. 15 runs came off Josh Tongue's as the visitors look for a positive start.

9 Jul 2026, 10:00:40 pm IST India Vs England LIVE Score, 4th T20I: Batters Out In The Middle It's a sunny day in Bristol and India will look to make the most of it. Abhishek Sharma & Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are out in the middle as they eye a fast start against the pace of Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue.

9 Jul 2026, 09:36:25 pm IST India Vs England LIVE Score, 4th T20I: Hosts Make One Change - Rehan Ahmed Comes In England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue

9 Jul 2026, 09:35:48 pm IST India Vs England LIVE Score, 4th T20I: Two Changes For IND Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy have been injured as Shreyas said at the toss and are replaced by Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna. India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

9 Jul 2026, 09:33:17 pm IST India Vs England LIVE Score, 4th T20I: IND Bat First Shreyas Iyer's luck with the toss continues as he wins and opts to bat first.

9 Jul 2026, 09:18:40 pm IST India Vs England LIVE Score, 4th T20I: County Ground T20 Stats This venue has hosted 21 T20 matches with 10 games won by sides batting first and 11 won by teams chasing. Average 1st innings score at this ground is 158.

9 Jul 2026, 09:07:46 pm IST India Vs England LIVE Score, 4th T20I: Gautam Gambhir Speaks On India's Losing Streak Post-T20 World Cup "You don't become a bad team after four games. Sometimes, if the opposition plays better than you... sometimes you don't assess the conditions better, you don't read the conditions better. Reading the game is equally important as well. We haven't done that since Ireland".