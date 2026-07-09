India Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 4th T20I: Ishan Kishan, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Dismissed Early; IND: 37/2 (5)

India Vs England LIVE Score, 4th T20I: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Give Fast Start
Great start for the Indian team in Bristol. Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi have taken IND to 20 for no loss in the first two overs. 15 runs came off Josh Tongue's as the visitors look for a positive start.
India Vs England LIVE Score, 4th T20I: Batters Out In The Middle
It's a sunny day in Bristol and India will look to make the most of it. Abhishek Sharma & Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are out in the middle as they eye a fast start against the pace of Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue.
India Vs England LIVE Score, 4th T20I: Hosts Make One Change - Rehan Ahmed Comes In
England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue
India Vs England LIVE Score, 4th T20I: Two Changes For IND
Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy have been injured as Shreyas said at the toss and are replaced by Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna.
India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna
India Vs England LIVE Score, 4th T20I: IND Bat First
Shreyas Iyer's luck with the toss continues as he wins and opts to bat first.
India Vs England LIVE Score, 4th T20I: County Ground T20 Stats
This venue has hosted 21 T20 matches with 10 games won by sides batting first and 11 won by teams chasing. Average 1st innings score at this ground is 158.
India Vs England LIVE Score, 4th T20I: Gautam Gambhir Speaks On India's Losing Streak Post-T20 World Cup
"You don't become a bad team after four games. Sometimes, if the opposition plays better than you... sometimes you don't assess the conditions better, you don't read the conditions better. Reading the game is equally important as well. We haven't done that since Ireland".
India Vs England LIVE Score, 4th T20I: Squads
India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sanju Samson, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Suryansh Shedge
England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, Sonny Baker, Rehan Ahmed, Jordan Cox, Saqib Mahmood, Luke Wood