Rob Reiner Receives Posthumous Emmy Nomination For Guest Role In The Bear

Rob Reiner earned a posthumous Emmy nomination for playing restaurant consultant Albert Schnurr in Season 4 of FX's The Bear.
The nomination is Reiner's first acting Emmy recognition since his 1978 win for his iconic role in All in the Family.
Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were tragically found stabbed to death at their Brentwood home on December 14, 2025.
The 2026 Emmy nominations were announced on Wednesday (July 8) during a live ceremony from the Television Academy's Saban Media Center.
American filmmaker and actor Rob Reiner has earned a posthumous Emmy nomination for his guest role in the fourth season of FX comedy The Bear. It's Reiner's first acting nomination from the Television Academy since he won for All in the Family in 1978.
Rob Reiner received posthumous Emmy nomination
The Television Academy nominated Reiner for his performance as Albert Schnurr in The Bear. His character works as an experienced business and restaurant consultant.
During the season, his character helps Ebraheim, portrayed by Edwin Lee Gibson, understand the business of franchising.
The other competitors in the category include Michael J. Fox and Brett Goldstein for Shrinking, Hamish Linklater for Widow's Bay, Christopher McDonald for Hacks and Connor Storrie for Saturday Night Live.
Rob Reiner Emmy Awards history
Reiner's Emmy Awards journey began in 1972 when he secured a nomination for portraying Michael "Meathead" Stivic in All in the Family. He bagged four more nominations for the show and won two awards. In 1978, he won the Emmy for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the iconic sitcom.
The Television Academy also nominated him in 2024. He received nods for directing and producing Defending My Life, a documentary about Albert Brooks.
He is widely known as the director of some of the iconic films, including When Harry Met Sally, The Princess Bride and This Is Spinal Tap.
Reiner's last guest appearance was in Larry David's HBO series Life, Larry, and the Pursuit of Unhappiness as George Washington.
The veteran actor and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were stabbed to death at their Brentwood residence on December 14, 2025. Police arrested their son, Nick Reiner, charging him with two counts of first-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty and is currently in custody without bail ahead of his Los Angeles trial.
Mariska Hargitay will host the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards. It will be aired live on NBC and Peacock on September 14, 2026.