Rob Lowe Confirms St. Elmo's Fire Sequel Script

"I think it's super valid to revisit those characters that continue to mean a lot to people and watch them navigate this chapter of life, because arguably this chapter of life is every bit as interesting and fraught as — 'What do I do when I get out of college?' " Andrew McCarthy previously claimed the idea of a St. Elmo's Fire sequel gets discussed "all the time". He discussed with People: "I think 30, 20, even 10 years ago, people would probably [have] said no. But now I think, again, as you get older, you kind of look back on these things with a certain affection and there's nothing to prove to anyone."