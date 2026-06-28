Rob Lowe Confirms St. Elmo's Fire Sequel Script

Rob Lowe recently appeared on the Kelly Clarkson Show.
He revealed that a sequel to St. Elmo's Fire is being worked on.
The confirmation comes as great reassurance to fans of the 1985 classic.
Rob Lowe has confirmed that a script for a sequel to the 1985 classic St. Elmo's Fire is in active development. Lowe shared the update during a recent media appearance, confirming serious momentum behind the project. “I’m trying to get it done, but I’m excited,” he said on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “I think the reason that St. Elmo’s continues to mean a lot to people is because it’s such a great snapshot of your 20s.”
Reuniting the Brat Pack
Sony Pictures is actively tracking the project and exploring the feasibility of reuniting the original cast. The original 1985 ensemble featured Lowe, Demi Moore, Emilio Estevez, Ally Sheedy, Judd Nelson, Andrew McCarthy, and Mare Winningham. "The excitement is there... We just need to make sure the script is correct," Lowe said. The cast had earlier reunited in McCarthy’s 2024 documentary Brats, revisiting the cultural phenomenon known as the Brat Pack, the young actors who frequently appeared together in teen coming-of-age films of the ’80s.
Legacy and Renewed Interest
Joel Schumacher directed the original film, which became a defining release of the 1980s "Brat Pack" era. Andrew McCarthy's 2024 Hulu documentary Brats reignited intense public nostalgia and stimulated fresh industry interest in a follow-up. The sequel aims to explore where the characters are today, nearly 40 years after graduating from Georgetown University. Rob, who played saxophone-playing William 'Billy' Hicks in the original, previously expressed his belief that now is a "super valid" time to revisit the characters of St Elmo's Fire. He told People magazine: "We're working on the script, and it's really getting good.
"I think it's super valid to revisit those characters that continue to mean a lot to people and watch them navigate this chapter of life, because arguably this chapter of life is every bit as interesting and fraught as — 'What do I do when I get out of college?' " Andrew McCarthy previously claimed the idea of a St. Elmo's Fire sequel gets discussed "all the time". He discussed with People: "I think 30, 20, even 10 years ago, people would probably [have] said no. But now I think, again, as you get older, you kind of look back on these things with a certain affection and there's nothing to prove to anyone."