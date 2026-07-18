Batwara 1947 Teaser 2 Shows Sunny Deol As A Fearless Hero Protecting His Family

The second teaser of Batwara 1947 has been released, showcasing Sunny Deol as a fearless hero protecting his family.
The film marks the highly anticipated reunion of National Award-winning director Rajkumar Santoshi and actor Sunny Deol after nearly three decades.
Produced under Aamir Khan Productions, the period film features an ensemble cast including Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, and Ali Fazal.
The makers today unveiled a second teaser for Batwara 1947. Backed by Aamir Khan Productions and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the partition drama is led by Sunny Deol.
Batwara 1947 new teaser out
The one-minute teaser features a voiceover by Deol, where he says, "Darr rahe hai log, marr rahe hai log. Main jeete ji marna nahi chahta " (People are scared, people are dying. I don't want to die while I'm still alive).
Deol portrays a commanding, fearless hero in the newly released teaser. He stands firm against intense hatred, fighting to protect his family during the 1947 Partition.
When someone asks him, "Panga lena hai? (Do you want to fight?)", he replies, "Iraada toh nahi par aitraaz bhi nahi hai (I don't want to but I will not mind either)."
We also see Preity Zinta's terrified expressions and glimpses of Shabana Azmi's solid presence and Ali Fazal's intriguing appearance, adding depth to the narrative. The footage shows houses being broken and set on fire, with families fearing for their lives due to the Partition creating havoc and chaos.
Watch the teaser here.
Santoshi and Deol reunite
The film marks a highly anticipated reunion between National Award-winning director Santoshi and Deol. The duo has collaborated after nearly three decades.
Batwara 1947 cast and release date
Sunny Deol plays Sikander Mirza, Preity Zinta will be seen as Hamida Begum, Shabana Azmi as Durgavati Devi (Mai), Karan Deol as Javed Mirza, Ali Fazal as Habib Anwar and Abhimanyu Singh as Yakub Khan.
AR Rahman has composed the film's music, while Javed Akhtar penned the lyrics. Santoshi has penned the screenplay, with dialogues co-written by him alongside Asghar Wajahat.
The historical film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on Partition Day, August 14, 2026.