Batwara 1947 Character Posters Unveiled Ahead of August Release

Makers have unveiled the character posters of Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi and others in Rajkumar Santoshi's Batwara 1947.
The period drama is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 14, 2026.
The film also stars Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, Abhimanyu Singh and others.
Rajkumar Santoshi has teamed up with Aamir Khan Productions for a Partition drama, titled Batwara 1947, headlined by Sunny Deol.
The makers of the upcoming period drama released character posters on social media today, giving a glimpse into the ensemble cast ahead of the film's August theatrical release
The posters introduce the characters played by Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare and Kanikka Kapur.
Batwara 1947 character posters launched
“In a world torn apart, their story was a testament to courage.
Meet the people who lived through it all ⭐Batwara 1947, in theatres from 14th August (sic),” the makers wrote on social media.
The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14, 2026, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend.
Have a look at the post here.
The film was originally titled Lahore 1947 and was later renamed to Batwara 1947.
It was initially planned for a 2025 release, but was postponed to 2026 due to the post-production work.
Batwara 1947 plot
Set during the 1947 Partition, the film is adapted from Asghar Wajahat’s renowned play, Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai.
The film follows a Muslim family that migrates from Lucknow to Lahore. and local authorities allocate a haveli to the arriving family.
The plot twist comes when the new occupants arrive at the property. They discover the new Hindu family remains inside the house and refuses to vacate the premises.
AR Rahman has composed the music, and Javed Akhtar has served as the lyricist.
Earlier, while talking about his reunion with Sunny and Aamir, Santoshi had said, “It’s a reunion with the most talented people. I worked with Aamir in Andaz Apna Apna, and this time he is collaborating as a producer. On the other hand, with Sunny Deol, we made the most loved films like Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak.”