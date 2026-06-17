Batwara 1947 Character Posters Unveiled Ahead of August Release

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

Batwara 1947: Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, and Preity Zinta's posters from Rajkumar Santoshi's film are unveiled.

Batwara 1947 posters
Batwara 1947 character posters Photo: Instagram/Aamir Khan Productions
Summary of this article

  • Makers have unveiled the character posters of Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi and others in Rajkumar Santoshi's Batwara 1947.

  • The period drama is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

  • The film also stars Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, Abhimanyu Singh and others.

Rajkumar Santoshi has teamed up with Aamir Khan Productions for a Partition drama, titled Batwara 1947, headlined by Sunny Deol.

The makers of the upcoming period drama released character posters on social media today, giving a glimpse into the ensemble cast ahead of the film's August theatrical release

The posters introduce the characters played by Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare and Kanikka Kapur.

Batwara 1947 character posters launched

“In a world torn apart, their story was a testament to courage.
Meet the people who lived through it all ⭐Batwara 1947, in theatres from 14th August (sic),” the makers wrote on social media.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14, 2026, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend.

Have a look at the post here.

Sunny Deol’s Lahore 1947 renamed Batwara 1947 - X
Sunny Deol’s Lahore 1947 Is Now Titled Batwara 1947; Motion Poster Unveiled

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

The film was originally titled Lahore 1947 and was later renamed to Batwara 1947.

It was initially planned for a 2025 release, but was postponed to 2026 due to the post-production work.

Related Content
Sunny Deol Celebrates 25 Years of 'Gadar' - null
Awarapan 2 Casts Shabana Azmi As Antagonist Nafisa - Instagram
Sunny Deol’s Lahore 1947 renamed Batwara 1947 - X
File photo of Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta. - | Photo: X/realpreityzinta

Batwara 1947 plot

Set during the 1947 Partition, the film is adapted from Asghar Wajahat’s renowned play, Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai.

The film follows a Muslim family that migrates from Lucknow to Lahore. and local authorities allocate a haveli to the arriving family.

The plot twist comes when the new occupants arrive at the property. They discover the new Hindu family remains inside the house and refuses to vacate the premises.

Sunny Deol Gabru Release Date Confirmed - IMDb
Sunny Deol's Gabru Release Date Locked After Border 2 Success Streak

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

AR Rahman has composed the music, and Javed Akhtar has served as the lyricist.

Earlier, while talking about his reunion with Sunny and Aamir, Santoshi had said, “It’s a reunion with the most talented people. I worked with Aamir in Andaz Apna Apna, and this time he is collaborating as a producer. On the other hand, with Sunny Deol, we made the most loved films like Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories