Satluj Row: Anurag Basu Compares Honey Trehan’s ZEE5 Removal To Jafar Panahi’s Censorship Struggle

The Satluj controversy has taken another turn after filmmaker Anurag Basu weighed in on the removal of Honey Trehan's film from ZEE5 India. The Diljit Dosanjh-starrer was taken down just two days after its release, triggering widespread discussion about censorship and artistic freedom. Amid the growing debate, Basu drew a striking comparison between Honey Trehan's experience and that of acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi, whose career has long been shaped by state restrictions.