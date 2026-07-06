Satluj Row: Anurag Basu Compares Honey Trehan’s ZEE5 Removal To Jafar Panahi’s Censorship Struggle

Anurag Basu compared Honey Trehan's Satluj controversy with Jafar Panahi's ordeal.
Satluj was removed from ZEE5 India just 48 hours after its release.
Honey Trehan responded with hope as ZEE5 explores legal options for restoration.
The Satluj controversy has taken another turn after filmmaker Anurag Basu weighed in on the removal of Honey Trehan's film from ZEE5 India. The Diljit Dosanjh-starrer was taken down just two days after its release, triggering widespread discussion about censorship and artistic freedom. Amid the growing debate, Basu drew a striking comparison between Honey Trehan's experience and that of acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi, whose career has long been shaped by state restrictions.
Anurag Basu reacts to the Satluj controversy
Taking to X, Anurag Basu expressed his disappointment over the developments surrounding the film.
It was written by Basu, "#Satluj I never thought a day would come when Honey Trehan would face what Jafar Panahi faced in Iran."
The filmmaker's remark has added another prominent voice to the ongoing conversation around Satluj, which has remained at the centre of public attention since its abrupt removal from the streaming platform.
Why did Basu mention Jafar Panahi?
Basu's comparison refers to the long legal battle faced by Iranian director Jafar Panahi. In 2010, Panahi was convicted on charges of "propaganda against the system", banned from making films and prohibited from leaving Iran after supporting anti-government protests. Although sentenced to six years in prison, he served only two months before being released on bail.
More recently, in 2025, Panahi was sentenced in absentia to one year in prison along with a two-year travel ban and restrictions on his public activities. Despite these obstacles, he continued making films and won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival for It Was Just an Accident.
Satluj's uncertain future
Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra and stars Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role. The film premiered on ZEE5 India before being removed within 48 hours. In its official statement, ZEE5 said the film would remain unavailable in India until further notice while it explored legal avenues to restore it.
Responding to the platform's statement, Honey Trehan shared it on Instagram Stories with the Punjabi phrase, "Tera bhana meetha lage," expressing hope and acceptance despite the setback. Meanwhile, Satluj continues to stream for international audiences on ZEE5 Global.