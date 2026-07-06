ZEE5 Condemns Satluj Piracy After Diljit Dosanjh Urges Fans To Share Downloaded Copies

ZEE5 urged viewers not to support Satluj piracy after leaked copies surfaced online.
Diljit Dosanjh encouraged fans to circulate downloaded copies following the film's removal.
Satluj remains unavailable in India while continuing to stream on ZEE5 Global.
Satluj piracy has become the latest chapter in the controversy surrounding the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer after the film was removed from ZEE5 India within days of its release. As pirated copies began circulating across social media, the streaming platform issued a fresh appeal urging viewers not to watch or distribute illegal versions. The statement came only hours after Diljit Dosanjh told fans who had downloaded the film to share it with others, saying the story now belonged to the people.
ZEE5 urges viewers not to support Satluj piracy
Following the spread of full-length pirated copies on X (formerly Twitter) and other platforms, ZEE5 released another statement addressing the issue.
It was said by the platform, "We are hopeful and doing everything we can. Please do not support piracy. We remain committed to exploring every possible avenue to bring Satluj back to you."
The streamer also shared a poster carrying the message: "We are doing our bit to bring Satluj back. Please do yours, don't support piracy."
Diljit Dosanjh says Satluj now belongs to the audience
During an Instagram Live session after the film's removal, Diljit Dosanjh reflected on Satluj's brief availability in India and said he was relieved that audiences had managed to watch and download it.
It was stated by the actor that once content reaches the internet, it becomes almost impossible to erase completely. He also encouraged those who had downloaded the film to pass it on so more people could watch it.
Why Satluj was removed from ZEE5
Satluj premiered on ZEE5 India on July 3 but was taken down two days later. The platform later confirmed that the film would remain unavailable in India until further notice while efforts continued to restore it through due process.
Directed by Honey Trehan, the film is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra and chronicles his investigation into alleged illegal cremations and enforced disappearances during Punjab's militancy years. Produced by RSVP Movies and MacGuffin Pictures, the film also stars Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan and Varun Badola. It continues to stream on ZEE5 Global for viewers outside India.