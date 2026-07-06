ZEE5 Condemns Satluj Piracy After Diljit Dosanjh Urges Fans To Share Downloaded Copies

Satluj piracy has become the latest chapter in the controversy surrounding the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer after the film was removed from ZEE5 India within days of its release. As pirated copies began circulating across social media, the streaming platform issued a fresh appeal urging viewers not to watch or distribute illegal versions. The statement came only hours after Diljit Dosanjh told fans who had downloaded the film to share it with others, saying the story now belonged to the people.