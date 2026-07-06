Amitabh Bachchan's ₹15 Crore Ayodhya Land Deal Began With One Late-Night Phone Call

Amitabh Bachchan reportedly transferred ₹15 crore within one day for Ayodhya land.
The actor has expanded his Ayodhya property portfolio with multiple high-value land purchases.
Ranbir Kapoor also owns a 2,134 sq ft plot in The Sarayu project.
Amitabh Bachchan's Ayodhya land purchase reportedly came together after a late-night phone call with real estate developer Abhinandan Lodha. The veteran actor, who was among the first celebrities to invest in Ayodhya ahead of the Ram Mandir inauguration, is said to have finalised a ₹15 crore deal for a 15,000 sq ft land parcel within a day. The story behind the purchase was recently shared by Lodha, offering a glimpse into how quickly the transaction unfolded.
Amitabh Bachchan finalised the Ayodhya land deal overnight
Speaking to Hindustan Times, Abhinandan Lodha recalled receiving missed calls and a message from Amitabh Bachchan while he was in Australia in 2023.
It was shared by Lodha that the message read, "This is Amitabh Bachchan, please call back when convenient." After returning the call, Bachchan reportedly said that he was from Uttar Pradesh and wanted to buy land in Ayodhya.
According to Lodha, when the actor asked about the price of a 15,000 sq ft plot, he estimated it would cost around ₹15 crore. It was further revealed that the full amount was transferred by Bachchan the very next day.
Amitabh Bachchan's Ayodhya property portfolio keeps growing
Amitabh Bachchan has steadily expanded his presence in Ayodhya since his first investment in The Sarayu project before the Ram Mandir inauguration. He later acquired a 54,454 sq ft land parcel under the Harivansh Rai Bachchan Memorial Trust, located around 10 kilometres from the temple.
In March 2026, the actor also reportedly completed the purchase of a 2.67-acre land parcel in the Tihura Majha area for approximately ₹35 crore.
Apart from Bachchan, actor Ranbir Kapoor has also invested in Ayodhya. He owns a 2,134 sq ft plot in The Sarayu project, developed by The House of Abhinandan Lodha, with the transaction reportedly valued at around ₹3.31 crore.