Amitabh Bachchan's ₹15 Crore Ayodhya Land Deal Began With One Late-Night Phone Call

Amitabh Bachchan's Ayodhya land purchase reportedly came together after a late-night phone call with real estate developer Abhinandan Lodha. The veteran actor, who was among the first celebrities to invest in Ayodhya ahead of the Ram Mandir inauguration, is said to have finalised a ₹15 crore deal for a 15,000 sq ft land parcel within a day. The story behind the purchase was recently shared by Lodha, offering a glimpse into how quickly the transaction unfolded.